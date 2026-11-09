No ACC Football Title Game Next Year When CFP Expands to 24 Teams

The Atlantic Coast Conference will not have a football conference championship game next season or any season in the near future as the conference adapts to a C

The Atlantic Coast Conference will not have a football conference championship game next season or any season in the near future as the conference adapts to a College Football Playoff that will expand to 24 teams in the 2027 season.

The conferences and the CFP are still working on the process to determine the ACC champion and automatic qualifier for next year’s 24-team College Football Playoff. This year the ACC will play its 22nd and final conference championship game on Saturday, December 5, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Starting time will be 9 a.m. Pacific time. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Also read How Clemson Football Kept ACC Championship Hopes Alive in Syracuse Win

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Cal is just 2-4 in ACC games, so the Bears have no chance to finish first or second in the ACC standings and get a berth in the conference title game.

At the moment, Miami, which is 6-0 in ACC games, and Wake Forest, which is 5-1 in conference competition, are first and second in the ACC standings and are the leading candidates to meet in the ACC championship game. Duke won the ACC title game last year, beating Virginia, which had the best regular-season ACC record.

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However, neither Virginia nor Duke received a berth in the 2025 College Football Playoff. Miami was the only ACC representative in the College Football Playoff last season, and the Hurricanes reached the title game before losing to Indiana.

“The ACC Football Championship Game has been an important and meaningful part of our Conference’s history, and we are deeply appreciative of the student-athletes, coaches, institutions, fans, corporate partners and host communities that have contributed to its success. Charlotte has embraced this event and our Conference in a truly special way.

We are sincerely thankful to the Carolina Panthers, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the City of Charlotte and the people of this great community for their remarkable partnership, hospitality and passion for ACC Football. As we look ahead, the expanded College Football Playoff presents an exciting new chapter for college football and additional opportunities for ACC programs to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

”Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.