Thomas Castellanos was 20 of 25 for a career-high 374 yards, with two of his three touchdown passes coming in a four-play span late in the first half, and No. 9 Texas Tech beat TCU 48-27 on Thursday night to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 title game

was 20 of 25 for a career-high 374 yards, with two of his three touchdown passes coming in a four-play span late in the first half, and No. 9The Red Raiders secured a return trip to the championship came, which they won last year, and will face No. 2TCU was led by defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who became interim coach Sunday after Sonny Dykes was fired.

The Horned Frogs failed to become bowl eligible for the second time in the past four seasons after reaching the 2022-23 CFP title game during Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth.for a score with 2:08 left giving Tech its first lead, 13-10. After TCU’s Jeremy Payne fumbled at the TCU 21, Castellanos delivered a TD pass to J’Koby Williams on the next play.

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TCU went three-and-out on the subsequent possession, andTCU: Credit the Frogs for not coming out like a prohibitive underdog playing under an interim coach. They outgained Tech 153 yards to 18 in the first period, holding the Red Raiders without a first down. Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won a school-record 15 consecutive games at home, the second-longest active streak in college football to Ohio’s 18.