How to watch No. 9 Tennessee vs. Iowa State in the Players Era 16 on Thanksgiving: TV channel, streaming, radio, tipoff time and keys to the game.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II is defended by Maryland guard Mike McNair Jr. and forward Tomislav Buljan during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball will get to work on this Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas, as it takes on the Iowa State Cyclones in theled Tennessee with 24 points off the bench. Ames started 9-for-9 before missing his 10th shot. He was also a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

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“Well, one, I’m really proud of him because, you know what, he's an everyday guy in practice,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “He's trying to get better every day. And he's learning me a little bit, obviously. And we know one thing, he's a high-level competitor.