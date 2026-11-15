No. 9 Indiana Defeats No. 18 USC 27-13 in College Football Playoff Implications

Indiana defeats USC 27-13, dealing a blow to USC's College Football Playoff hopes. No. 9 Hoosiers secure the upset in Bloomington with strong defense stifling Jayden Maiava and USC offense.

Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson and the No. 9 Hoosiers defeated No. 18 USC with a decisive 27-13 score on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The victory secured a second consecutive upset for the Hoosiers and severely damaged the USC Trojans' aspirations for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The chilly Midwestern night provided a stark backdrop for a game that highlighted the defensive grit of Indiana against a USC offense struggling to find its rhythm.

Defensive Dominance Shapes USC Loss

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava faced immense pressure throughout the contest, recording 311 passing yards on 26 completions from 42 attempts while surrendering three turnovers. This marked Maiava's second multi-interception performance of the 2026 season, a critical failure in a game where ball security was paramount. Indiana defensive back Preston Zachman recorded a pivotal first-half interception of a pass intended for USC wide receiver Trent Mosley, disrupting the Trojans' offensive flow early. Additionally, Indiana defensive back A.J. Harris broke up a pass intended for USC tight end Mark Bowman in the end zone during the second half, denying the Trojans a crucial scoring opportunity when they were pressing for points.

Also read USC vs Indiana Prediction: College Football Playoff Implications for Nov 14

Lincoln Riley Expresses Disappointment

USC head coach Lincoln Riley criticized his team's inability to capitalize on favorable game situations during his post-game comments to reporters. Riley stated, "We gave ourselves some really tremendous opportunities to win this game," and admitted he was "very disappointed to not get it done." The coach acknowledged the program's progress but emphasized that closing out games is the defining requirement for elite status. Riley's frustration was evident as he gestured to his defensive players who successfully halted the Indiana offense during the first half, but the USC defense ultimately could not contain Indiana's balanced attack to prevent the second-half deficit from widening.

Playoff Implications for Both Teams

The outcome of this matchup carries significant weight for the College Football Playoff selection committee. A victory for USC would likely have propelled the Trojans higher in the rankings with only two Big Ten games remaining: matchups against Maryland and the No. 4 ranked UCLA. However, the loss to Indiana leaves USC at three losses, forcing them to hope for an at-large bid. The CFP committee must now be heavily convinced to select a team with three losses when other contenders may have fewer deficits. Conversely, the win bolsters Indiana's standing as a dangerous opponent capable of defeating top-ranked programs on the road.

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Key Player Performances Drive Momentum

Indiana's success was fueled by explosive plays from its skill position players and resilient defensive stops. Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh hauled in a long pass for a substantial gain against USC defensive back Elbert Hill IV during the second quarter, shifting momentum in favor of the Hoosiers. USC wide receiver Zacharyus Williams managed to score a touchdown, running past Indiana defensive back A.J. Harris, but the point total was insufficient to overcome Indiana's steady scoring. On the ground, USC running back King Miller and running back Waymond Jordan attempted to break away from the Indiana secondary, but Indiana linebacker Jacob Savage made key tackles, including a strong stop on Jordan in the second half that highlighted the Hoosiers' physical dominance in the trenches.

Curt Cignetti Celebrates Program Resilience

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti oversaw a masterclass in defensive coordination that neutralized the high-powered USC offense. The coaching staff's preparation was evident in the way Indiana players reacted to pressure, with defensive end pressures from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II being met by firm blocks and timely throws from Grant Wilson. Wilson celebrated with fans as he left the field after securing the win, reflecting the electric atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers have now proven they can compete with and defeat power conference giants, setting a strong tone for the remainder of the season and the postseason hunt.