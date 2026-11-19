Trent Perry scores 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes to put the Bruins back ahead for good, as they escape with a 75-71 comeback win. Christian Williams scores 23 points to lead the Titans.

UCLA guard Trent Perry, left, drives to the basket as Cal State Fullerton guard Marley Zeller defends during the second half on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion.

After the seventh-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team took it to No. 12 Arizona to open the season and rattled off three blowouts in the ensuing buy games, opponents weren’t just going to lay down. On Wednesday night, Cal State Fullerton reminded the Bruins that they’re human. It was more than a wake-up call. The Titans placed genuine fear in the Bruins, almost completing an improbable upset that would have been a dreaded Quad 4 loss.

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Trent Perry led UCLA with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He scored nine points over the final 3:48 to save the Bruins from disaster. He drove for an and-one layup, then came off a dribble handoff for a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one. He bowled through Fullerton’s defense for another layup to restore UCLA’s lead with 1:09 remaining.

With 1.5 seconds left, he knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the win. Fullerton’s Christian Williams erupted for 23 points, connecting on six 3-point shots. He stepped back for an 18-foot jumper to give Fullerton a four-point lead with 2:44 remaining. Anthony Ponga added 18 points, and was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the second half.

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UCLA head coach Mick Cronin benched Perry three minutes into the second half of a lopsided win against Long Beach State on Monday. He received the message and came out motivated two nights later. He scored UCLA’s first six points, then grabbed a steal and found Eric Dailey Jr. in transition for an and-one. He dribbled around a screen, hitting a 3-point shot to close the half.

But that was only UCLA’s second of the night as the Bruins shot 2 for 14 from deep in the first half. Amid the cold shooting, the Bruins went 8:14 scoring only one field goal midway through the first half.

Meanwhile, Fullerton kept pace, constructing a 10-2 run as Williams made a pair of 3-point shots, and an offensive rebound fell to Marley Zeller for another 3-pointer. The Bruins failed to finish defensive possessions as Ponga beat Williams to an offensive rebound, and converted a putback to give Fullerton a 25-20 lead with 7:07 remaining in the first half. Joe Philon III’s energy woke UCLA up. He blocked shots on his first two possessions after checking into the game.

He stepped in front of a pass for a steal and finished the fast-break with a Euro step. He recovered on a drive by Kendrick De Luna, picking his pocket to incite a transition opportunity. He sparked a 12-2 run for the Bruins, bookended with a steal and dunk from fellow freshman Nikola Kusturica to give UCLA a 35-30 advantage. Still the Titans wouldn’t go away, remaining on fire from deep.

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Williams connected on his fourth 3-point shot on their final possession of the first half, and he hit another one to open the second half. Ponga drilled another 3-pointer, and then Williams’ sixth 3-pointer cut the margin to three again. Fullerton then rattled off an 11-2 run with Matthew Willenborg’s layup giving the Titans a stunning six-point lead with 5:04 to go.

Even after Perry’s flurry to put UCLA back ahead, Fullerton had an opportunity to retake the lead with 12 seconds left as Josh Ward raced for a transition layup. But again, there was Philon, alongside Dailey, contesting the shot for a decisive stop. Philon finished with five blocked shots and two steals. He was one of the few Bruins who appeared motivated on the defensive side.

On a night when the Titans came to play but didn’t have an overly productive outing, it was their fight and effort that put the Bruins on their backfoot. While UCLA held on, it was scared straight, and felt the effects, immediately dropping from No. 13 in KenPom’s net ratings to 19th.