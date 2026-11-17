Eric Dailey Jr. scores 25 points to lead the Bruins, who build a 33-point lead by halftime, dominate the paint and shoot 63% from the field in a 105-66 win. McCaden Adams scores 19 for LBSU.

UCLA’s Eric Dailey Jr. drives to the basket as Long Beach State’s Grgur Brcic defends during the first half on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Dailey had a game-high 25 points, as the seventh-ranked Bruins built a 33-point lead by halftime and rolled to a 105-66 win. On Monday night, Dailey didn’t miss a field goal attempt for 34:52 of game time. He led UCLA with 25 points, finishing 9 for 11 from the field, scoring from all three levels to lead the seventh-ranked Bruins to a 105-66 victory over Long Beach State.

Also read 3 LBSU Players To Know Before UCLA Hosts Beach

Dailey averaged 11.5 points over his first two seasons at UCLA. Rarely does he score 11 or 12 points. His average, rather, is a middle-point between heat-check games like Monday, and outings when he takes few shot attempts. It’s not because he lacks the capability to be a volume scorer.

Head coach Mick Cronin has emphasized to Dailey that, if he wants to carve out an extended career at the next level, he has to focus on everything other than scoring. Dailey took that to heart, leading the Bruins in rebounding last season with 5.8 per game, and upping that to 6.6 through four games in 2026-27.

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“Never hunting,” Dailey said after a preseason victory over California Baptist on Oct. 21. “The game dictates what happens. ” In that game, he also dropped 25 points, shooting 7 for 9 from 3-point range. But to open the season, he shot 44.4% from the field, including going 0 for 8 in the first half against Arizona.

Dailey started with a pull-up 3-pointer off a dribble hand-off with Brandon Williams. He jumped into the passing lane, and finished a fast-break with a left-handed hammer. During a chaotic possession, he paused at the elbow and knocked down a jump shot. He started the second half with a putback.

He walked into a jumper. He flared for a 3-pointer, and dribbled into another mid-range shot to match his career high. At that point, with 9:39 left, he hadn’t missed and checked out of the game, seemingly done for the night. For Long Beach, junior McCaden Adams led the way, with 19 points, connecting on five of his seven 3-point attempts.

Noah Amenhouser added 14 points, missing just two total attempts on the night. LBSU went on a 9-3 run in the second half when Adams and Jaden Tengan combined for three 3-pointers. Long Beach scored the most points of the three mid-major opponents UCLA has faced so far this season.

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Freshmen Nikola Kusturica and Joe Philon III continued their maturation process for the Bruins, who built a 33-point lead by halftime, shot 63% from the field for the night and dominated the paint. Kusturica scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Philon added 11 points. They rallied off a trio of dunks toward the end of the first half.

Philon caught back-to-back lobs from Jalen Petty, and Kusturica finished a fast-break, improbably taking off from beyond the left block. Cronin returned the full-court press he deployed against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, alternating Kusturica and Philon at the point of attack to disrupt LBSU’s ball handlers. The duo even played alongside one another in the pressure look with Kusturica on the second line. Playing off their length and aggression, UCLA forced 19 turnovers.

Dailey ultimately returned with 6:08 remaining to try and set a new career high for points. Cronin drew up an inbound play for him, but Dailey failed to finish a lob, the ball cruelly bouncing out. He proceeded to miss a step-back 3-pointer and ultimately didn’t surpass his scoring mark. It’s fitting, as breaking scoring records isn’t Dailey’s first priority.

He’s matured into a do-it-all forward, leading the Bruins with his hustle on the court and work ethic off of it.