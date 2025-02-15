No. 6 USC Women's Basketball Defeats No. 1 UCLA with Dominating Defense

Juju Watkins scores a career-high 38 points, but USC's defense, led by Clarice Akunwafo and Kennedy Smith, limits UCLA's Lauren Betts to 18 points in a 82-67 upset victory.

USC guard Juju Watkins put on an offensive clinic, scoring a career-high 38 points, but it was the Trojans' defense that ultimately stole the show in their 82-67 victory over No. 1 UCLA . Watkins' performance was a dazzling display of skill, as she sliced through the Bruins' defense, finding open corners for catch-and-shoot opportunities.

However, USC's success was built on a stifling defensive effort that limited UCLA's leading scorer, Lauren Betts, to 18 points, slightly below her season average. USC cracked the code on Betts by strategically deploying one-on-one battles and timely double-teams. Center Clarice Akunwafo and forward Kiki Iriafen effectively guarded Betts in the post, while the Trojans' guards, led by Watkins, applied constant pressure, forcing turnovers and disrupting UCLA's offensive flow. Watkins' eight blocked shots, a career best, disrupted UCLA's rhythm and showcased the Trojans' commitment to defense. The Trojans' defensive strategy extended beyond containing Betts. Kennedy Smith, despite her minimal scoring output, played a crucial role in shutting down Kiki Rice, allowing her only two points in the third quarter. USC's head coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, praised Akunwafo's defensive versatility, noting her ability to make Betts work for every basket while also generating deflections and disrupting the Bruins' passing lanes





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WOMEN's BASKETBALL USC UCLA JUJU WATKINS LAUREN BETTS DEFENSE NCAA BASKETBALL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch UCLA vs USC: Live Stream Women's College Basketball, TV ChannelThe No. 1 UCLA Bruins will face the No. 6 USC Trojans in a primetime California showdown with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Prep for Big Ten Battle After Women's Basketball DominationUCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 25 Baylor and previews the upcoming men's basketball matchup against No. 24 Wisconsin.

Read more »

UCLA women’s basketball channeling ‘sickening’ emotions throughout challenging road tripThe top-ranked Bruins (18-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) are headed to Rutgers and No. 8 Maryland after holding Baylor to a season-low 57 points.

Read more »

UCLA Women's Basketball Dominates Rutgers, Remains UndefeatedThe No. 1 UCLA women's basketball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a convincing victory over Rutgers, maintaining its perfect record in the Big Ten conference.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Face Maryland Terrapins in Top-10 Women's Basketball ShowdownThe undefeated UCLA Bruins (19-0) travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup. UCLA, led by junior center Lauren Betts, has been dominant all season, while Maryland looks to bounce back after a recent string of losses against top-ranked opponents.

Read more »

How to Watch UCLA Women's Basketball vs. Maryland Online for FreeFind out how to watch the UCLA vs. Maryland women's basketball game online without cable on January 26th. Discover free live stream options and get ready for an exciting matchup between two top-ranked teams.

Read more »