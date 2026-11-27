The Bruins embrace a regional trip for the four-team Rady Children’s Invitational, beginning Thursday at USD’s Jenny Craig Pavilion. UCLA will face No. 7 Texas or Georgetown on Friday.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with guard/forward Brandon Williams during the second half of a game against North Florida on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Pauley Pavilion.

LOS ANGELES — Turn on the television any time this week and a quadbox of college basketball games fills the screen. This is known as “Feast Week. ” A reminder, in between bites of turkey and mashed potatoes, that this sport exists, and is wildly entertaining, well before March. Feast Week provides an NCAA Tournament prelude for college basketball sickos.

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Fun matchups and multi-team events featuring schools from different parts of the country at bucket-list destinations. But in this era of college basketball, with the 2026 Feast Week slate, even the most dialed of fans might struggle to keep up. The Maui Invitational once owned Feast Week. Now it’s a side dish, albeit, savory and nostalgic.