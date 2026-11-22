Washington earned its first win over a top-10 team in two years in dramatic fashion, tying the game twice in the fourth quarter and then beating No. 6 Indiana 27-24 in overtime Saturday

’s quest to defend its national title in peril, the Hoosiers might not even get a chance to defend their The Hoosiers’ third trip to overtime in the past four weeks turned out to be the opposite of the charm, as’s 37-yard field goal wide in the extra period to come away with a 27-24 upset and send the crowd at Husky Stadium storming the field.

“I give Washington a lot of credit; great win for them,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “Our guys fought in the second half, but they made one more play than we did, and that was it. ” A victory would have put the Hoosiers a win away from their second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Also read 3 Instant Takeaways As Indiana Football Falls To Washington In Overtime

Instead, the conference picture is in chaos, thanks to the Huskies and Michigan, which upset No. 4 The Hoosiers still have a route to Indianapolis, but they would need to beat Purdue and get help to make it. If Indiana — which also lost to Ohio State on Oct. 17 — misses its conference championship game entirely, it would dramatically slash the Hoosiers’ hopes to make the 12-team Cignetti made multiple personnel changes Saturday, but while both of them worked initially, neither were enough to send the Hoosiers to the win.in the third quarter.

Wilson, who had replaced Hoover in Indiana’s overtime win over Minnesota and played last week againstfor a 74-yard touchdown on the Hoosiers’ first play from scrimmage but struggled after that, finishing 8 for 16 for 119 yards. Wilson was nearly picked off on the Hoosiers’ first drive of the third quarter — it was ruled incomplete after video review — but the drive ended on a“I went in fully hoping and believing Grant would do well and make it through the whole game,” Cignetti said.

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“We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed. Josh came in and made a few plays. ”The blocked third-quarter kick also led Cignetti to switch kickers, from Radicic to McAteer.

“We’ve missed too many field goals this year,” Cignetti said. “The other guy had made them. That was the plan going in — we gave him an opportunity, and he missed the field goal. ” Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. finished 24 for 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

He also ran for 88 yards and a score. In the Huskies’ overtime possession, Washington’s offense went nowhere beforeIndiana: Becker’s first touchdown pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark, making him the eighth Hoosier to surpass 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Whop Philyor in 2019. He goes into the final week of the regular season at 1,117 yards. Ernie Jones holds the program record with 1,265 yards receiving in 1987.

Washington travels to No. 14 Oregon next Saturday, looking for its first win over the Ducks since the 2023 Pac-12 championship game. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage hereA Division II Dynasty: Inside Ferris State's Historic Run'I'll Cut Off My Right Arm': Inside Jim Harbaugh's Obsession With Beating Ohio StateWatch Eagles vs Cowboys on Tubi FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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