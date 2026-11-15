No. 6 Indiana keeps finding new ways to overcome obstacles as it continues to produce wins

Curt Cignetti thinks his No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers have exactly what it takes to win even more championships

— the toughness to overcome any obstacle, the willingness to adapt to any situation and, yes, the uncanny ability to win any way necessary.

“I think it’s the mark of a team that’s got a lot of grit, competitive excellence, and can play when the game is on the line,” Cignetti said Saturday. “That’s what this team has, competitive character. We had a lot of blowout wins around here in ’24 and ’25. We've had a lot of close games this year, but we always find a way .

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” In some ways, that makes what the Hoosiers have done even more impressive — even if the playoff selection committee seemingly disagrees. It dropped Indiana we proved whatever the committee says doesn’t matter to us. We’re just going to go out on the field and dominate. ” Cignetti expects nothing less, and he's seen it before.

He remembers former team Elon winning eight straight games that he said went down to the final play, sending them to the playoffs for a second straight year.

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“Our guys believe in crunch time that we’ll play well,” Cignetti said. “I think this really strengthens your belief. When it’s a back-and-forth game and every play becomes so important and has a history and life of its own, so to speak, and you consistently find ways to get it done, it brings you together as a team, which fosters great leadership, guys with a voice and tremendous belief in the organization.

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