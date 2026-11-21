Follow along as the Texas Longhorns play their final game at home in the 2026 season vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts after a sack during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect AUSTIN - Coming off an emotional 22-21 win over the LSU Tigers in Death Valley, the Texas Longhorns return home to The Longhorns will be led out of the tunnel by multiple players who will be playing their final game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, including stars Rasheem Biles, Jelani McDonald, and Raleek Brown, as well as offensive lineman Conner Robertson, and several other injured Longhorns who have already played their last snaps in the stadium.

"We get Senior Day Saturday, and it's a great opportunity to celebrate those guys and and all the all the work and all the effort that they've given to this university and given to this program. So an opportunity to honor them and what should be a special day for them," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

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"What could be their last time playing in DKR, which when you think about, that's a lasting memory. So hopefully we can give them a lasting memory to to have by the way we play. So all in all, again, good game, good good win, good win on the road. We got to reset ourselves and we got to charge forward and get ready for the next challenge, which is Arkansas this Saturday.

" One notable name that will also be walking for Texas is quarterback Arch Manning, who has yet to announce his intentions with the NFL Draft one way or the other - though it is widely speculated that he could elect to run in back for one more season with Steve Sarkisian and Co.On the other side of the field, the Razorbacks come into the game off the backs of a shocking 34-6 blowout win over the then-No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks. In that game, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson threw for 188 yards and two scores, while the Razorbacks also rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown.

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The real story, however, was the Arkansas defense, which turned the Gamecocks over four times on the afternoon. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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"This is a very big game for both schools. It's a very big game for us for obvious reasons, and they're an improving football team," Sarkisian said.

"They continue to get better. They continue to get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. These guys on offense can run the ball. I think they've rushed for 150 yards on four separate occasions against SEC opponents.

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So we know what that looks like.

" Arkansas will look for a similar result against a Texas passing game that has been prone to turnovers this season. Follow along below with Texas Longhorns On SI for live updates, highlights, obersavations and the box score after kick off. Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMatt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports.

He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.