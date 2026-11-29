Tennessee defeats Vanderbilt to finish the regular season 10-2, with a trip to the CFP ahead.

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No. 5 Tennessee football completed the 2026 regular season with a win over Vanderbilt to solidify its spot in the, Javin Gordon and Justin Baker handled running back duties. Both had great performances behind the Tennessee offensive line. Gordon ran for 131 yards on 31 carries. Baker finished with 84 yards on 13 carries.scrambled for one yard and went down with a left leg injury.

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He could not put any weight on it and did not return. According to reports, he appeared to hyperextend his knee. He was carted off from the sideline wearing a knee brace. Tennessee's defense stunted Vanderbilt's progress early in the game.