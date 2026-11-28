No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt Football: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, TV Information
Vanderbilt hosts its in-state rival for its final game of the 2026 season. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff.
Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill runs with the ball while Florida Gators cornerback J’Vari Flowers chases during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Commodores host their in-state rival No. 5 Tennessee in hopes that they can play somewhat of a spoiler to the Volunteers’ hopes for the College Football Playoff. Perhaps Tennessee may not fall all the way out of the bracket with a loss, but Vanderbilt can make sure that the Volunteers do not get to host a playoff game. Vanderbilt won last season’s matchup in Knoxville, beating Tennessee 45-24.
A lot has changed since then, especially for the Commodores. Vanderbilt has had a frustrating season, but are looking to go into the offseason on the right foot and send its veterans out the right way. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Here is everything you need to know before today’s game.
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