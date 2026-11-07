No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU: Game Central Rundown

Everything you want to know about the Crimson Tide and Tigers, from football injuries and the depth chart down to the weather forecast at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell gives direction before the snap during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith a win over LSU today, Alabama will maintain its top-five ranking and have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. A loss, and the Crimson Tide is on the bubble with three losses and an uncertain path forward. The teams are set for their final annual matchup due to the SEC's decision not to preserve the game as an annual rivalry.

Also read 4 Biggest Storylines to Watch as LSU Faces Alabama in Crucial SEC Showdown

The stage is set for what may very well prove to be one of the most impactful games of the season. Here's all the info you need for the Saturday:: Inclement weather should not be a factor. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s around kickoff, and drop into the 60s as the sun goes down in the second half. : Alabama won 20-9 in Tuscaloosa last November in the first game of LSU's post-Brian Kelly era.

Ty Simpson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown. Lotzeir Brooks set a then-career high with 67 receiving yards, and Yhonzae Pierre recorded two sacks. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. LSU ranks second in the nation in sacks, with 34 through eight games. Alabama has given up just shy of three sacks per game.

Can the Crimson Tide keep Keelon Russell on his feet? Tackles Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, center Racin Delgatty is probable to play, a much-needed boost for a run game that has stagnated. How Alabama's offensive line performs against the Tigers' defensive front is likely to dictate the game. Russell struggled mightily in his last road test, three weeks ago, against Tennessee. He cleared 300 yards the next week in a win over Texas A&M, a confidence-builder heading into the bye week.

Can the sophomore look like the Heisman favorite he was viewed as a month ago? Alabama's secondary has been boom-or-bust. Soft coverage, chunk plays allowed left and right, but also enough forced turnovers to salvage it. LSU QB Sam Leavit has been surgical.

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Can Alabama force him into a game-altering mistake? TE : Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Hill, Jah-Marien LathamSnapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex RozierTheodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters.

Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.