The Trojans, who take on the Bears on Friday night at Intuit Dome, continue the search for their team identity after Sunday’s loss to No. 1 South Carolina

A loss to No. 1 South Carolina showed a young No. 4 USC women’s basketball team that’s still finding its identity. But that’s the purpose of playing such high-level opponents so early in the season.

“We are not a finished product,” Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb told reporters. “And a game like this absolutely speeds up that process because you have it in front of you of what it’s supposed to feel like, what it’ll take to get to the next level. ” The Trojans will continue that learning process this weekend against Baylor and its high-scoring offense in the inaugural Hollywood Hardwood Classic on Friday at Intuit Dome.

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Baylor is one of multiple tough opponents on USC’s nonconference schedule, which was engineered to challenge the Trojans early and prepare them for a difficult Big Ten season and, they hope, a long run in the NCAA Tournament. USC has a combined 407 points in its first four games and went toe-to-toe with South Carolina beforeFour Trojans scored in double figures, starting with 6-foot-2 senior guard JuJu Watkins’ 25 points, which included 11 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a new team,” Watkins said. “We’re really working through our weaknesses and things like that. There’s no blueprint on what it’s supposed to look like. It’s just a matter of trying to get better every day.

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” Junior guard Kennedy Smith scored the Trojans’ first eight points and finished with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting while sophomore guard Jazzy Davidson contributed 14 points with four 3-pointers. Guard Saniyah Hall earned her second straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week award after a stat line that included 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

“We know how talented are,” Gottlieb said. “And I hope my job with all of us is that we take really talented players and continue to make them better, make them sharper. ” Baylor comes into the game unbeaten yet unranked, having scored 100 or more points in its last three games.

USC will be the Bears’ first ranked opponent as well as first major test of the season, aside from an exhibition game against No. 6 Texas in late October. The Bears rank second nationally in defensive rebounds per game and have a deep bench that is contributing 42 points per game.

Senior guard Taliah Scott leads the team with 14.2 points per game while hitting 50% of her 3-pointers and going a perfect 16 for 16 from the free-throw line. Point guard Trinity Turner, a Georgia transfer, is dishing out an NCAA-leading 8.4 assists per game. Baylor’s weak spot in its most recent game against East Texas A&M was turnovers. The Bears gave up the ball 19 times, which led to 20 points for the Lions.

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“One way or the other, you’re going to win, or you’re going to learn,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “And so we certainly are going to go to L.A. and put our best foot forward and expect to win the basketball game, but we’ll learn a lot about our team and what we need to get better at going forward when suddenly the size at the rim is a little bit different from what we’ve seen lately. ”