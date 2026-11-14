No. 4 UCLA remains unbeaten with 22-14 victory over Illinois at Rose Bowl

Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a left shoulder injury that sidelined him, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois

Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for the Bruins .

Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his shoulder following a hit by defensive linemanDieffenbach returned with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. He led UCLA on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his first drive back, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Morgan. Dieffenbach, a senior transfer from Cal Poly, completed 13 of 20 passes and improved to 5-0 as the Bruins' starting quarterback.

Also read Illinois Football Injury Report and Big Ten Matchup Preview vs UCLA

He became the starter afterThe Bruins had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a safety while limited Illinois to 240 yards. UCLA has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or less and upped its season total to 31 takeaways, most in the nation.went 16 of 34 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Illini, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead.

On just the fifth play of the game, Dieffenbach hit Mizell on a 54-yard touchdown strike down the sideline. It was Mizell’s third straight reception that resulted in a touchdown after he had two 75-yard scores againstadded a 20-yard field goal with 1:26 remaining before halftime.

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UCLA got the ball back for one more possession, but Dieffenbach went down and left the game with a trainer to end any hopes of another score before the break.sacked Houser in the end zone for a safety to extend the Bruins’ lead in the third quarter. After Illinois scored its first with a touchdown to cut it to 12-7, Dieffenbach returned and found Morgan early in the fourth quarter to re-extend the lead.

Houser connected with Dixon with 7:14 remaining to bring Illinois within a touchdown at 19-14. The Illini forced a three-and-out to get the ball back and had a chance to take the lead, but Jackson intercepted Houser's pass with 2:50 remaining. Bhagnani kicked 37-yard field goal and Illinois’ last-gasp attempt ended with a turnover on downs at its own 33.

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