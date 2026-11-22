Michigan beat No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime after Bryce Underwood threw a 3-yard 2-point conversion pass to Jalen Hoffman. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was injured on a run in overtime and was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Michigan defeated No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, after Bryce Underwood threw a 3-yard 2-point conversion pass to Jalen Hoffman in the third overtime.

The loss was UCLA's first of the season and damaged the Bruins' hopes of reaching the Big Ten championship game and earning a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff. UCLA entered the game 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten and was ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Also read UCLA Could Be Without Two Key Starters Against Michigan

The Bruins missed a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and to move a step closer toward a first-round bye in the 12-team postseason. Michigan improved to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten, becoming bowl eligible under embattled coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham will soon have a new boss who will decide if he returns for a second season with college football's winningest program.

Advertisement

Michigan Beats UCLA in Triple Overtime

After Michigan made a defensive stop against UCLA backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava to start the third overtime, Underwood rolled right and threw a dart to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone. The third overtime has teams trading single 2-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who had three turnovers, was injured when he was tackled on a run in overtime. Dieffenbach was scrambling toward the sideline when he was tackled by a Michigan defender.

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. It is too early to know whether he will play again this season, but he raised his arm and pointed as the cart left the field. Iamaleava filled in for Dieffenbach as the Bruins ended the first possession in overtime with Mateen Bhaghani's 38-yard field goal. Michigan answered with Jacob Baggett's 29-yard field goal.

Madden Iamaleava is the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, who was tackled by a pair of Oregon defenders during a game on Oct. 11. The quarterback's left leg appeared to get twisted up on the play and he was later ruled out for the rest of the season. Underwood threw a tiebreaking, 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 10-3 lead.

UCLA Quarterback Injury Ends Season

The Bruins then forced overtime when running back Anthony Woods took a direct snap, ran toward the line and threw a 1-yard jump pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left in regulation. Maize-and-blue clad fans filled almost every inch of the Big House turf, celebrating a win in the last home game of the season in what has been a mostly miserable fall for the Wolverines.

Advertisement

Michigan tight end Zack Marshall celebrated after Michigan kicker Jacob Baggett made a field goal against UCLA in the first half. UCLA coach Bob Chesney's debut season has been a success because the Bruins entered the game leading the Bowl Subdivision with 30 takeaways. They were second with a plus-16 turnover margin and they were minus-2 in that category at Michigan.

Wolverines Celebrate Season Finale Win

The Bruins entered Saturday undefeated, but after three overtimes and the loss of starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA left with its first defeat of the season. UCLA's defeat came in a game that also saw the Bruins lose their starting quarterback to a serious injury. Michigan's win came in the last home game of the season for the Wolverines.

Michigan fans gathered on the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after the triple-overtime win over UCLA on Nov. 21, 2026. The game was played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The Bruins were previously unbeaten before the loss. Michigan became bowl eligible with the victory.