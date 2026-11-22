After stumbling and sputtering all game, the Bruins tie it with 10 seconds left, lose QB Ty Dieffenbach to injury and fall 18-16 to the Wolverines.

Michigan’s Zack Marshall celebrates after kicker Jacob Baggett, not pictured, made a field goal against UCLA in the first half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — UCLA’s magic carpet ride and quest to continue its perfect footballseason had the rug pulled out from underneath it Saturday in a defensive struggle at The Big House. The Bruins’ bid for a school-record 11th win and a guaranteed spot in the Big Ten championship game was put on hold for another week with an 18-16 triple-overtime loss to Michigan.

Also read UCLA Could Be Without Two Key Starters Against Michigan

The game ended on a two-point conversion from the 2-yard line as Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood hit Jalen Hoffman with the winning pass. That came after UCLA was unable to convert. The loss was costly in more ways than one as the Bruins had disaster strike in the first overtime when starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach ran six yards on second down, but got injured on the play.

Dieffenbach was carted off the field and replaced by third-stringer Madden Iamaleava, who was unable to convert on a third-down throw. Kicker Madden Bhaghani came on to boot a 38-yard field goal to give the Bruins their first lead of the game at 13-10. Michigan , however, couldn’t punch it into the end zone and had to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Jacob Baggett making it 13-all.

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The Wolverines then got the ball first in the second overtime and went three-and-out, losing 9 yards after a sack by UCLA’s Derrick Barksdale on Underwood. Baggett then made a clutch 52-yard field goal to put Michigan back up 16-13. UCLA stalled again and went three-and-out, with Bhaghani delivering a 38-yard field goal knotting it again at 16.

Underwood’s 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Bonner broke a 3-3 offensive log jam with 12:55 left to put the Wolverines ahead 10-3. A key third-down drop by UCLA receiver Landon Ellis stymied a drive on the ensuing possession, but on the Bruins’ final last-ditch possession, a clutch 22-yard pass from Dieffenbach to Leland Smith with just over a minute to go set up the tying touchdown.

The Bruins pulled a trick play out of first-year coach Bob Chesney’s playbook when running back Anthony Woods, lined up in the Wildcat formation, took the direct snap and connected with tight end Brayden Loftin on a 1-yard scoring pass with only 10 seconds to cap a 15-play, 74-yard drive to force overtime at 10-10. The touchdown came after Michigan’s Trey Pierce recovered a fumble at the UCLA 15 when Dieffenbach committed his third turnover of the game when he lost the grip on the ball during his throwing motion with just four seconds left in the third quarter.

With 1:08 left in the third quarter and faced with a fourth-and-2 at the Wolverines’ 38, Dieffenbach was stopped short of the marker. That came after the Bruins had successfully run a fake punt as up-man Anthony Sacca ran 27 yards up the middle for a first down.

On fourth-and-1 at midfield on the Wolverines’ second possession, the Bruins stuffed Underwood for a 1-yard loss as Trent Hendrick and Gobaira combined on the tackle with 9:46 left in the first quarter. The Bruins couldn’t take advantage of the field position, however, as Dieffenbach was picked off on third-and-6 by Michigan cornerback Shamari Earls at his own 11 with 7:01 to play in the first.

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Michigan then mounted an 11-play drive down to the UCLA 29, but Underwood couldn’t convert a pass on fourth-and-2 with 2:08 remaining. After Michigan got pinned at its own 1 on a 45-yard punt by Curtis Gerrard early in the second quarter, the Wolverines drove to the Bruins’ 37, but the drive stalled when Sammy Omosigho and Ta’Shawn James teamed up to throw Underwood for a 9-yard loss.

The second quarter was much the same until the stalemate finally ended when Salesi Moa’s 31-yard punt return to the UCLA 45 set up Baggett’s 46-yard field goal with 3:08 to go in the half for a 3-0 lead. On the Bruins’ next possession, Dieffenbach was sacked for a 10-yard loss by John Henry Daley. The ball jarred loose and Dominic Nichols recovered at the UCLA 37 with 44 seconds left. But Michigan couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

Only five seconds later, a review ruled that Gobaira had recovered a fumble by Underwood at the Bruins’ 46. Brian Rowe Jr. then caught a 19-yard Dieffenbach pass with nine seconds to play in the half, followed by an 8-yard catch by former Wolverine Semaj Morgan to set up a 44-yard field goal by Mateen Bhagnani as time expired to end the half at 3-all. For the game, UCLA had 296 total yards, but only 107 on the ground.

Dieffenbach was 19-of- 230 passing for 188 yards. For Michigan, Underwood was 11 of 24 for 127 yards and Savion Hiter rushed for 104 yards on 26 attempts.