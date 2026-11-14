No. 4 UCLA football holds off Illinois, improves to 10-0

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach bounces back from a mid-game injury scare, and the Bruins’ stingy defense helps secure a 22-14 win and a 10-0 record on a rainy night at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA defensive lineman Sahir West celebrates after a sack of Illinois quarterback Katin Houser, not pictured, during the second half on Friday night at the Rose Bowl.

Ugly weather joined bogged-down offenses for a Friday night slog. But even a perfect storm couldn’t stop UCLA from defeating Illinois, 22-14, and tying the program’s single-season wins record. Fourth-ranked UCLA’s defense seemed the most capable group to tough out the circumstances. Each time the Bruins’ offense stumbled, the defense had its back.

Also read UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injures shoulder late in 1st half against Illinois

They stepped up when quarterback Ty Dieffenbach threw an untimely interception in the end zone, and then left the game for the majority of the third quarter after sustaining an injury. UCLA intercepted Illinois quarterback Katin Houser three times, upping their Big Ten-leading mark to 30 turnovers, and sacked him in the end zone for a safety.

Despite the turnovers, Illinois had a chance at a go-ahead drive, but Scooter Jackson ended those hopes with his second interception of the game with 2:42 left. UCLA added a 37-yard Mateen Bhaghani field goal to extend its lead to eight points, then the defense snuffed Illinois’ final possession with 43 seconds left to secure the win. Fittingly, when the defense did briefly teeter, allowing two second-half touchdown drives, Dieffenbach was there for them.

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He returned for the fourth quarter, delivering a gutsy drive to help pad the Bruins’ lead. He finished with 232 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He favored wide receiver Aiden Mizell, who caught six passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, surpassing the century-mark for the second consecutive game. Rain poured during warmups and stopped and started throughout the game.

It paused for UCLA’s opening drive, and Mizell emerged from the clouds. He broke into the clear down the right sideline, hauled in Dieffenbach’s pass and turned up the field for a 54-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. The rain returned late in the first quarter as Illinois was moving the ball down the field.

Houser targeted wide receiver Collin Dixon, but Jackson might as well have run the route for him, tracking the ball into the end zone for an interception. UCLA’s offense couldn’t capitalize as Dieffenbach returned the favor with a backbreaking, end zone interception of his own. But UCLA’s defense didn’t waver, forcing Illinois into consecutive short drives. The first stop resulted in a Bhaghani 20-yard field goal, and the second gave UCLA time to score before halftime.

The Bruins tried to be aggressive with 51 seconds left and two timeouts, but Dieffenbach sustained an injury, taking a hit while throwing the ball away. With Madden Iamaleava replacing him for the majority of the third quarter, the defense remained steady, allowing UCLA to play the field-position game. When a punt left Illinois in the shadow of its end zone, UCLA edge rusher Aidan Gobaira brought down Houser for a safety.

But after trusting his defense, and playing it safe with every decision, head coach Bob Chesney peculiarly opted to leave Iamaleava and the offense on the field for a fourth-and-2 from Illinois’ 46-yard line. Wayne Knight was stuffed on an interior run. The Illini drove 54 yards for a touchdown to cut the margin to 12-7 with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter.

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Momentum shifted back to UCLA as Dieffenbach emerged from the locker room to roars from the Rose Bowl crowd and his teammates. He took over for the next drive and led the Bruins down the field, connecting with Semaj Morgan for a 26-yard touchdown to re-establish a two-score lead. Illinois responded as Houser found Hudson Clement to convert a crucial third-and-14. He followed that with two completions to Dixon.

His 27-yard gain set up a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal. Within those two plays, Dixon proved why Chesney said he considers him in the same tier as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Dixon and Houser had another chance to deliver Chesney’s worst nightmare. Illinois regained possession for a potential go-ahead drive.

But on third-and-18 from the 42-yard line, Jackson stepped in front of Dixon for his second interception. After a field goal increased the margin to eight with two minutes left, UCLA’s defense was forced to make another stop. Of course, it came through as defensive end Sahir West sacked Houser and forced him out of the game. Led by its defense, and its resilient quarterback, UCLA overcame the Midwest-like atmosphere to remain atop its Midwest-based conference.

Games against Michigan and No. 18 USC remain, and UCLA can clinch a spot in next month’s Big Ten championship game depending on Saturday’s results.