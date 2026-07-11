No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Miami 31-24 as CJ Carr throws for 319 yards

CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4 Notre Dame built a 21-point lead and held off No. 1 Miami 31-24 on Saturday night. Miami's late comeback fell short when a potential touchdown catch was ruled incomplete.

CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 4 Notre Dame avenged its most damaging loss from last season by running out to a 21-point lead and holding on to beat No. 1 Miami 31-24 on Saturday night.

Micah Gilbert caught two of those scoring passes, Jordan Faison had the other and Nolan James Jr. had a rushing score for Notre Dame (8-1, No. 11 College Football Playoff), which came into the game knowing another loss to Miami could doom its national championship hopes. Not to worry. The Hurricanes (8-1, No. 1 CFP) started slowly on offense in their first game without injured wide receiver and Heisman Trophy hopeful Malachi Toney.

Also read Notre Dame Has One Major Concern in Facing No. 1 Miami

Notre Dame Leads Early Despite Miami Comeback

Notre Dame, which lost to Miami 27-24 last season in a game that ultimately kept the Irish out of the playoff, never trailed. Darian Mensah threw three touchdown passes for Miami, twice getting the Hurricanes within a touchdown after they trailed 24-3 early in the third. Cooper Barkate had a pair of those scoring grabs, and Elija Lofton had the other.

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Lofton nearly had a touchdown catch that would have made it 31-30, the score of the Miami-Notre Dame game in 1988, with 3:36 left. He appeared to make a fourth-down grab in the end zone and get his feet down. But Notre Dame's Luke Talich, who had an interception in the third quarter, knocked the ball away, with officials ruling that Lofton had not completed the grab.

Notre Dame took over on downs, ran the clock down to about a minute and held on from there. With Miami falling, only two unbeaten teams remain in the Football Bowl Subdivision: Utah and UCLA, which both moved to 9-0 with wins Saturday. This is the first time since 2003 that only two teams made it through the first nine games unbeaten; TCU and Oklahoma did it that year.

Irish Defend Playoff Hopes Against Hurricanes

On a night when 43 NFL scouts were part of a jampacked crowd at Notre Dame Stadium, where it was 40 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and fell into the mid-30s as the night went along, the Irish stayed true to their mantra for 2026, one born from the frustration from not making the CFP field a year ago. They left no doubt. It got a little shaky at the end, but the Irish CFP hopes are very much alive.

Miami had first-and-goal from the Notre Dame 1 in the second quarter and wound up settling for a field goal, after three runs, one by Fletcher and two keepers by Mensah, went nowhere. The Hurricanes wound up trailing 17-3 at halftime, after scoring at least 14 points and averaging 27 first-half points in their first eight contests this season. The Irish pulled out all the stops, with a slew of former stars on hand for on-field tributes.

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Among them were Joe Montana, Jerome Bettis Sr., Tony Rice, Chris Zorich, Ricky Watters, Ron Pawlus and NBA President of Basketball Operations Byron Spruell. Also honored was Pat Murphy, the manager of the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. Miami fell to 44-7 when playing as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, including an 0-2 mark against Notre Dame. That includes the top-ranked Hurricanes losing to the fourth-ranked Irish 31-30 in the Catholics vs. Convicts game in 1988.

Notre Dame improved to 10-17-1 against No. 1 teams, getting its first win in exactly six years. It beat No. 1 Clemson at home on Nov. 7, 2020, a game where the Tigers were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.