Illinois improved 6-0 at home, where it is averaging 117.2 points per game.

Stefan Vaaks scored 24 points, 19 in the first half, and Ethan Brown had 22 as No. 4 Illinois defeated Western Kentucky 116-76 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

Andrej Stojakovic shook off the flu and scored 18 points, Quentin Coleman had 16 and Zavier Zens had 11 for the Fighting Illini . Stojakovic and Brown each grabbed eight rebounds and Tomislav Ivisic had seven assists. The Fighting Illini have scored 100 or more points in six games, already the most in a season during Brad Underwood's 10 years as coach. The win was Underwood's 200th at Illinois.

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His record is 200-111. Only three other Illini coaches -- Lou Henson, Bruce Weber and Harry Combes -- won at least 200 games. Sharron Young led Western Kentucky with 18 points, Teagan Moore had 16, all in the first half, and Moussa Konare had 12. Moore, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game, has scored in double figures in all eight games this season.