No. 3 Utah beats No. 9 BYU 28-20, extends winning streak to 15

No. 3 Utah defeated No. 9 BYU 28-20 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the 104th Holy War, sealing the win with late goal-line interceptions and extending its winning streak to 15 games.

No. 3 Utah defeated No. 9 BYU 28-20 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the 104th edition of the Holy War, sealing the win with a goal-line interception by Trey Reynolds and a late pick by Nate Ritchie.

The victory lifted Utah to 9-0 on the season and extended its winning streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in college football. It also snapped a three-game losing streak to BYU. The game had major College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship implications. Utah scored on its first two drives and led 14-0 in under five minutes.

Also read Quarterback duel takes center stage in BYU-Utah rivalry game

Devon Dampier Leads Utah Early Touchdown Surge

Quarterback Devon Dampier scored on a 22-yard run at 10:10 a.m. local time, just 1:15 into the first quarter. It was Utah's eighth opening touchdown drive of the season. After forcing a BYU three-and-out, Dampier found wide receiver Braden Pegan wide open over the middle for a 46-yard touchdown. It was Utah's first double-digit lead over BYU since 2019.

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BYU roared back with 20 unanswered points to take a 20-14 lead at halftime. The comeback began with back-to-back field goals before Bear Bachmeier hit Legend Glasker for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of a drive. After Pegan fumbled at midfield, BYU's LJ Martin rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 20-14.

Utah's offense managed just 32 yards and two fumbles on its final six possessions of the first half after scoring on its first two drives. Late in the first half, Dampier had the ball punched out from behind by BYU defensive end Bodie Schoonover, and BYU recovered. But the Utah defense stood tall. Bachmeier overthrew his receiver, and defensive back James Chenault Jr. juggled the ball and came up with a crucial interception.

Dampier Throws Two Touchdowns in Second Half

Utah did not score after the pick, but prevented BYU from extending its lead. Utah answered in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered points and holding BYU scoreless on its home turf. Dampier finished the game throwing for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-26 passing, while adding 87 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He also caught a deep, contested pass from wide receiver Creed Whittemore on a pivotal fourth-and-1 call.

It was Dampier's second career reception. His performance vaulted him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. BYU had chances late to even the score, but Bachmeier tossed his third interception at the goal line to end the Cougars' best shot. Utah then milked the clock before giving BYU the ball back with under a minute remaining.

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With seconds winding down, Utah forced Bachmeier into another rushed throw, and Nate Ritchie came down with another Utah pick. Bachmeier finished his second rivalry game throwing for 272 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 21-of-35 passing, while adding 59 yards on eight carries. The game featured turnovers, dropped passes, bad penalties and explosive plays, living up to its top-10 billing between in-state competitors. The Holy War began at 10:00 a.m. local time, and Utah was ready.

BYU Playoff Hopes Dashed After Ute Victory

It looked like the 104th edition might be a rout, but BYU had other plans, as the Cougars dominated the rest of the first half. BYU got the ball first in the third quarter, but it was Utah who seized control. BYU's loss dealt a crushing blow to its College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship game hopes.

Utah remains undefeated and is in the driver's seat to make the Big 12 championship game and is all but assured to make the College Football Playoff. The Utes' last loss was to BYU in 2025. BYU great Steve Young told OutKick in a recent interview that the honor code and culture built by head coach Kalani Sitake have been strengths for the university, allowing BYU to thrive in the NIL era when many thought they would falter.