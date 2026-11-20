SMU star and Dallas-native Kevin Jennings is facing one of the biggest tests of his career as they try to rebound from last week’s blowout loss to Wake Forest.

SMU star and Dallas-native Kevin Jennings is facing one of the biggest tests of his career as they try to rebound from last week's blowout loss to Wake Forest.

The SMU Mustangs have had a stellar first year in the ACC! They are ranked #8 and are now playing for a conference title game this weekend. Their quarterback Kevin Jennings previously led South Oak Cliff High School to a championship win. NBC 5’s Vince Sims sat down with his former coach.

Also read Notre Dame's Senior Day vs SMU Faces an Unusual Weather Forecast

Notre Dame will honor its seniors on Saturday when the No. 3 Fighting Irish take on unranked SMU, but the homefield farewell could extend beyond the seniors. Although Notre Dame could host a College Football Playoff game, Saturday is the last guaranteed home appearance for seniors such as Boubacar Traore, Drayk Bowen and Luke Talich.

It could also be the final home appearance for several talented Fighting Irish juniors who may consider entering the NFL draft, including quarterback CJ Carr, cornerback Leonard Moore, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, safety Tae Johnson and defensive end Bryce Young. Offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and defensive lineman Francis Brewu have also appeared in the NFL draft projections.

Although CFP rankings, the emotions of a Notre Dame Stadium farewell and the prospect of NFL futures are swirling around the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame center Ashton Craig said the players can handle the emotions of the moment and still focus on the challenge of playing SMU .

Advertisement

“Obviously you’re playing the game that you love with the guys that you love,” Craig said. “It’s definitely a cool moment. But we still have to reach our full potential, and we have a job to do each and every Saturday for this group.

" Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class is coach Marcus Freeman’s first full high school class to complete four seasons with the program. “They set the standard for the way this program goes,” Freeman said. “Our greatest responsibility is to leave this place better than we found it. ”Freeman’s focus has been on getting the Fighting Irish to clean up mistakes after committing nine penalties against Boston College in a 41-7 victory.

“We’ve got to continue to focus on eliminating the plays where Notre Dame beats Notre Dame,” Freeman said. SMU ranks eighth nationally in passing offense, averaging more than 300 yards through the air per game. Jennings has passed for 2,973 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Turnovers could play a role in Saturday’s outcome.

Notre Dame owns a plus-16 turnover margin and has cashed in to score 76 points off turnovers this season. SMU has committed 15 turnovers in 10 games, including three turnovers in a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest last week. Freeman doesn’t put much stock in last week’s shocking loss by an SMU team that entered the game ranked No. 25.

“I believe in my heart that Wake Forest was an outlier,” Freeman said. “That was one of the craziest first halves of football I’ve seen. ” Wake Forest built a 42-0 halftime lead as SMU unraveled with turnovers, special teams mistakes, and its defense giving up big plays. Lashlee said that the Mustangs won’t overhaul their attack because of one bad half.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you knee-jerk,” Lashlee said. “We played 20 halves of football this year. That’s the only half of football in the first half that’s looked like that. I think you look at us over five years … like, we’re not going to just throw everything out and start over and say, “Well, what we’re doing is crazy and wrong.

”It was particularly painful because it was the final home appearance for Jennings.

“I think that’s the first time in five years we haven’t sent the seniors out the right way,” Lashlee said. Lashlee said that Jennings’ impressive career, including a 16-2 record at home and a 12-1 mark in ACC games as a starter, is a reason that one disappointing afternoon should not overshadow his accomplishments.

“It won’t define him or us,” Lashlee said. “He didn’t lose the game; we lost the game. None of us did our best. ”“He’s a difference maker,” Freeman said.

“Offenses have to account for where Boubacar is, and that might mean he’ll get a double team. That might mean that if you single him up, he’s going to have a sack fumble like he did in the game.

“He’s creating a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and he’s doing a tremendous job in the run game. That’s something that not many stats will show that he’s doing his exact job that he’s supposed to do in the run game, and so he’s a complete player. ”