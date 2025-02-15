No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes Take on No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers in Top-10 Big Ten Showdown

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers will clash in a highly anticipated Big Ten dual meet on Friday night. Both teams are on winning streaks and looking to solidify their positions ahead of the conference championships.

Another top-10 Big Ten battle will take place on Friday night under the national spotlight as the 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Minneapolis to face the No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers . The match is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) following a matchup between No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 Ohio (7 p.m. ET) to kick off the BTN doubleheader.Iowa has been on a roll, defeating ranked opponents in back-to-back duals since suffering its only loss to No. 1 Penn State (30-8) in late January.

The Hawkeyes dominated No. 25 Maryland on the road (34-9) and rallied from a 16-10 deficit to defeat No. 7 Nebraska with bonus points at 197 and 285 pounds. Stephen Buchanan secured a technical fall at 197 and Ben Kueter added a major decision at 285 to seal the 19-16 victory.The Golden Gophers are also riding a wave of momentum, currently on a three-game winning streak against ranked opponents. They recently swept a weekend series with No. 4 Ohio State (20-17) and No. 28 Purdue (35-6), extending their overall winning streak to six matches. This dual marks Minnesota’s final scheduled team event of the regular season ahead of the Big Ten Championships on March 8.





