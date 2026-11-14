No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt: Game Central Rundown

Everything you want to know about the Crimson Tide and Commodores, from injuries and the depth chart down to the weather forecast at FirstBank Stadium.

Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson celebrates in the second half of the game against Mississippi State on Oct 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI NASHVILLE, Tenn.

–– No. 3 Alabama is back on the road for the final time this season with the Crimson Tide travelling to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday morning. The Crimson Tide is a two-touchdown favorite in the game, but there are questions surronding Alabama because of injury issues, including at quarterback.

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Vanderbilt is coming off its first SEC win of the season, and Clark Lea experienced what it takes to beat Alabama two years ago during Kalen DeBoer's first season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has big goals ahead to make the College Football Playoff, but the Commodores would love to play spoiler. The biggest injury news surrounding this game is the status of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

Even though he was listed as "probable" on Running back AK Dear was ruled "out" on Friday night along with seven other Crimson Tide players, including tight end Josh Ford, who will miss the rest of the season after a knee injury in the LSU game. Five Crimson Tide players are listed as probable: Russell, running back EJ Crowell, defensive back Zabien Brown, defensive back Chuck McDonald and offensive lineman William Sanders. Vanderbilt also has eight players ruled out.

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: This will be Alabama's coldest game of the season so far. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 40s with sunny skies around kickoff. : Alabama beat Vanderbilt 30-14 in a top-25 showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. The Crimson Tide held Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia to under 200 yards while Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Alabama has to run the ball betterthe rest of the tight ends need to step up in both run blocking and as an easy target for Mack or Russell to dump the ball off to.

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, EJ Crowell,Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex RozierKatie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021.

Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.