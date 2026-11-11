No. 25 Nebraska Men's Basketball Hosts Lindenwood After Win Over Providence

The No. 25 Nebraska mens basketball team returns home to host Lindenwood at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday niGht,looking to build on a recent 67-58 victory over Providence. Key player Pryce Sandfort continues his strong scoring form as the Huskers aim to improve their national ranking.

Nebraska Basketball Aims to Maintain Momentum Against Lindenwood

The No. 25 Nebraska men's basketball squad returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to host Lindenwood on Wednesday night. This matchup represents a crucial opportunity for the Huskers to build upon their most significant victory of the early season. The game is scheduled for tipoff at 8 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast on FS1, with Jack Rinaldi and Nick Bahe handling the television commentary. For local and statewide audiences, the broadcast is also available via the Huskers Radio Network , featuring Kent Pavelka and Jeff Smith on the call. the radio coverage extends across multiple stations including KLIN in Lincoln, WOW in Omaha and KRVN in Lexington, with a pregame show launching one hour before the opening tip.

Nebraska enters this contest following a decisive 67-58 triumph over Providence on Saturday evening. The triumph was secured through dominant defensive performance, as the Huskers limited the Friars to a shooting percentage of just thirty-point-six percent. Defensive pressure forced eighteen turnovers from Providence, which directly translated into twenty scoring opportunities for Nebraska. The team recorded twelve total steals during the contest, highlighting the intensity of their defensive scheme. This victory was particularly notable given the challenging away environment,proving that the squad can execute under pressure and maintain composure against difficult opponents.

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Key Player Performances and Statistical Highlights

Senior guard Pryce Sandfort continues to be a focal point of the offensive attack, carrying his form from the previous season where he competed in the NCAA Tournament. Sandfort is currently averaging 22.5 points per game along with three rebounds,three assists, and two steals while shooting an impressive fifty-nine percent from the field. He has scored twenty or more points in three consecutive games,demonstrating consistent offensive production. In the previous game against Providence, Sandfort contributed significantly alongside Damon Wilkinson,who combined with him for nineteen points and twelve rebounds. Boden Kapke also added thirteen points despite taking only six shots, showing efficient scoring ability when given opportunities.

Lindenwood enters the matchup having put up substantial point totals in their last two games, although these opponents were from Division II. Analysts note that while the scoring numbers are high, the level of competition differs significantly from the Nebraska roster. the Huskers have shown the ability to control tempo and protect the defensive glass effectively. With Nebraska ranked twenty-fifth in the polls, there is optimism that this ranking could rise in the coming weeks if the squad continues to perform at this level. Strategic adjustments, particularly regarding three-point shooting from players like Braden Frager,could further enhance their offensive output against Lindenwood.

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Strategic Outlook and Broadcasting Details

Defensive consistency remains the cornerstone of Nebraska's current success. By limiting opponents' shooting efficiency and forcing turnovers, the Huskers have established a rhythm that controls the flow of games. The abIlity to transition defense into offense, evidenced by the twenty points generated from turnovers in the Providence game,provides a reliable pathway to victory. Fans and analysts alike are watching to see if the team can sustain this defensive intensity against a Lindenwood squad that may rely on high-volume scoring. The home crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to play a vital role in maintaining this hostile environment for the visitors.

For those unable to attend the game in person, tickets are available in limited numbers through Huskers.com or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office starting at 6:30 p.m. on the morning of the game. digital access is also provided through the FOX One app for television viewers and the official Huskers app for radio listeners. The combination of strong recent performances, improved player statistics,and solid defensive metrics positions Nebraska favorably for this contest. The coaching staff remains focused on refining shooting efficiency and maintaining the defensive principles that have led to the squads best start of the season.