No. 25 Louisville routs Creighton 96-69 to win the Players Era 16 title
Jackson Shelstad scored 22 points for a Louisville team that took control with 10 3-pointers in the first half, and the No. 25 Cardinals likely will soar up the rankings after routing Creighton 96-69 to cap a sensational Players Era 16 title run
team that took control with 10 3-pointers in the first half, and the No. 25 Cardinals likely will soar up the rankings after routingLouisville went 4-0 in the tournament, defeating three top-15 teams in a row for the first time in program history before taking out the unranked Bluejays .
Only four other Division I teams have ever beaten three such highly-ranked teams in a four-day span. Louisville made 27.7% of its 3-pointers over the team's first four games this season, but then came to Las Vegas and shot 35.9% in victories over No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 13 St. John's and No. 9 Tennessee. The Cardinals kept that hot shooting going against the Bluejays, making seven of their first eight 3-point attempts spread out among five players.
By halftime, Louisville had gone 10 of 18 beyond the arc in taking a 54-27 lead and shooting 60% overall compared to 25.7% for Creighton. The Cardinals finished 14 of 28 from the 3-point line, making 57.1% percent of shots overall. Louisville also held the Bluejays to less than 90 points for the first time in this tournament.
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