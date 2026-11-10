No. 25 Boise State’s suspect secondary to be tested by nation’s top passing offense

Despite a two-game skid, Oregon State boasts the top passing offense in college football at 370.4 yards per game. No. 25 Boise State, meanwhile, ranks No. 129

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Oregon State 2.1 Oregon State 42.3 percent Turnover marginMaddux Madsen, Boise State: 148 of 222 , 1,681 yards, 15 touchdowns, one interceptionBraden Atkinson, Oregon State: 242 of 368 , 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns, three interceptionsLeading rushersSire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdownsCornell Hatcher Jr., Oregon State: 57 carries, 280 yards, six touchdownsAkeem Wright, Boise State: 23 receptions, 360 yards, two touchdownsJesse Legree, Oregon State: 61 receptions, 1,209 yards, 14 touchdownsAJ Newberry, Oregon State: 27 receptions, 303 yards, one touchdownSafety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 37 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 52 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack, one interceptionAiden Sullivan, Oregon State: 69 total tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks, one forced fumbleAdd us as a preferred source on