Demond Williams Jr. accounted for four touchdowns as Washington stunned No. 14 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime for its second straight overtime win over a ranked opponent.

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 28: Ramzak Fruean #11 of the Washington Huskies and Alex McLaughlin #7 of the Washington Huskies tackle the ball carrier during the 1st half of a game between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on NovemberDemond Williams Jr. accounted for four touchdowns as Washington outlasted No. 14 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime.

Drew Azzopardi blocked an Oregon field goal in the first overtime, his third blocked kick over Washington’s last two games, but Tyler Robles missed a chance to win it for the Huskies wide left. Williams found Decker DeGraaf for the winning touchdown in the second overtime before Washington’s defense stopped Oregon on fourth down to finish the upset.

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Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Washington outlasted No. 14 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes. Washington won a week after knocking off No. 12 Indiana, also in overtime, at home. With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the championship game with No. 9 UCLA next week.