No. 24 Boise State still searching for answers following another gruesome defensive performance

No. 24 Boise State needed all-time efforts from quarterback Maddux Madsen and superstar freshman receiver Rasean Jones to survive Saturday’s Pac-12 shootout wit

Madsen threw for a career-high 371 yards while Jones had 230 receiving yards—the fifth-highest total in program history—as the Broncos “I’m so proud of this team continuing to find a way,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the team’s ninth straight win.

“We knew Oregon State’s a really good football team, very talented. It’s hard to win football games, and we’ve got to keep finding ways to win. ” After missing last week’s game due to injury, Madsen completed 23 of 32 passes for 371 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. It was Madsen’s fourth career 300-yard game.

Also read No. 24 Boise State vs. Oregon State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction

“Having Maddux Madsen back is huge,” Danielson said. “He’s our leader, he’s an elite competitor. Made huge throws in huge moments.

“He is an absolute winner. That’s not in question, that’s not hype. He is a winner and I think the world of him, and his teammates do, too. ” Jones manhandled the Oregon State secondary and finished the day with 11 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

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All three figures were career-bests for Jones, a true freshman from Baker City, Oregon.

“That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a receiver in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Danielson said. “Every catch was needed, every yard was needed. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Starting in place of injured quarterback Braden Atkinson, Maalik Murphy completed 31 of 39 passes for a career-high 396 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. His favorite target was Jesse Legree, who caught 12 passes for 140 yards and a TD.

The beleaguered Boise State defense surrendered 506 total yards and 12 plays of 15 or more yards, 11 coming through the air.

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“We continue to give up too many explosive plays,” Danielson said. “I love our players, I love our coaches, and we’ve got to get it fixed. I don’t say that as throwing up the white flag … we’ve got to go to work and continue to figure out how we can play with confidence, eliminate explosive plays and play stingier on defense. ”Saturday’s shootout victory clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game.

The Broncos have two regular-season games remaining before the Pac-12 title game, which will be on Dec. 4 at Albertsons Stadium. Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.