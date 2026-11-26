No. 22 West Virginia Unable to Overcome Early Deficit Against No. 13 Notre Dame
Nassau, Bahamas – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0), Thursday afternoon, 78-64, in the Women’s Batt
Nassau, Bahamas – The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish , Thursday afternoon, 78-64, in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Showcase.
Notre Dame senior guard Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists, while freshman forward Jacy Abii recorded her second double double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Leading the way for the Mountaineers were redshirt senior guard Gia Cooke, senior guard Zahirah Walton, and senior forward Skylar Forbes.
Cooke led the team with 18 points and four assists, Walton finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Forbes chipped in 11 points. West Virginia responded with an 11-2 run, ending the four-minute scoring drought on a lay-in from senior center Khyala Ngodu, while Walton attacked the rim, working a pair of trips to the free throw line, and senior forward Skylar Forbes buried a three as the Mountaineers were within one, 12-11, with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter.
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