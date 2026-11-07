No. 22 New Mexico wins in first game in AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3

Toa Fa’avae led two first-quarter touchdown drives, Brett Karhu forced a fumble on a sack to set up a score and No. 22 New Mexico won in the first game in the AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3 on Friday night

When Choate took the head job at Montana State in 2016, one of his first moves was assembling a new staff that did not include Eck.

“I kind of tease that the best thing that ever happened to me was him firing me,” Eck said. “That led me to South Dakota State and that was a good thing. ... I didn’t work for him, he was new, and I get that now, probably more that I am a head coach.

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You want your own in there and stuff, but it makes it probably a little sweeter, no question. ”“When I hit him, I didn’t even know the ball came out,” Karhu said.

“Defense wins championship. I feel like we have the best defense in the conference, maybe even the country. If you’re looking for a team that’s going to compete no matter what, I think defense is definitely the metric you want to look at. ”Scottre Humphrey New Mexico held Nevada to minus-9 yards rushing, forcing 10 punts.

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Nevada’s average starting field position was its 21. AJ Bianco completed 14 of 31 passes for 106 yards for Nevada. He lost the fumble on Karhu’s sack. With three regular-season games remaining, New Mexico inches closer to a potential playoff berth, but has an uphill battle down the stretch as a G6 team competing with the likes of No. 20 Boise State.

“That’s something we can’t control the outcome,” Eck said. “We can control our outcome of winning the conference title. ... Playing well, especially in these national TV games that are late, there’s probably some voters from the selection committee watching from their couches.

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