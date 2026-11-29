No. 22 Boise State beats Colorado State 49-28 to keep CFP hopes alive
No. 22 Boise State beat Colorado State 49-28 on Saturday night to keep the Broncos’ playoff hopes alive
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Dylan Riley ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns and No. 22 Boise State beat Colorado State 49-28 on Saturday night to keep the Broncos’ playoff hopes alive in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Boise State was coming off a 22-20 loss at San Diego State that knocked the Broncos out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Colorado State has lost five in a row and nine of 10. Hauss Hejny's 7-yard rushing touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive.
The Rams recovered the ensuing onside kick and Durell Robinson added a 2-yard rushing TD with 7:23 left in the first quarter that made it 14-0 before Colorado State took a 21-7 lead into the second. Maddux Madsen rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 14:19 left in the first half that sparked a string of 35 consecutive Boise State points.
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