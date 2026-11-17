Alijah Arenas scored 21 points, Rodney Rice added 18 and No. 21 Southern California routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 122-46 on Sunday.

Alijah Arenas scored 21 points, Rodney Rice added 18 and No. 21 Southern California routed Arkansas -Pine Bluff 122-46 on Sunday. The Trojans won by 76 points to set a program record for margin of victory against a collegiate opponent, breaking the previous record of 64 against New Mexico in 1955.

USC also had 66-point wins against Manual Arts High School in 1913 and Southern California Telephone in 1925. It was the second time this week the Golden Lions were on the wrong side of a record-setting margin of victory. No. 9 UCLA had a 69-point win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. USC's 122 points tied its second-most in school history, matching a Dec. 21, 1970, showing against Alabama.

Also read No. 21 USC routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 122-46 for largest margin of victory in school history

The Trojans had 130 points against Meiji in 1962. Adonis Ratliff had 17 points and eight rebounds, helping USC get off to a comfortable start by scoring 10 of its first 17 points. USC shot 64.7% from the field and had 16 assists to three turnovers in the first half, taking a 62-19 lead into the break. Freshman power forward Christian Collins, a five-star recruit from Inglewood, California, made his USC debut.

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He had two points, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes. He was on a minutes restriction coming off an undisclosed injury, coach Eric Musselman said. Jai'chaunn Hayes and Jahmari Hamilton-Brown each had 11 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which lost its three-game road swing against UCLA, Cal Baptist and USC by a combined 159 points.

The Golden Lions, who have given up at least 106 points in all four of their games to Power 4 opposition, face six more road contests before their home opener against Ecclesia College on Dec. 16. USC: Hosts Tarleton State on Thursday night.