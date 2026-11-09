No. 21 USC Beats Wichita State 93-86 in Inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic

Khalil Iverson added 30 points to lead No. 21 Southern California to a 93-86 victory over hot-shooting Wichita State in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic. Despite making only two 3-pointers, the Trojans relied on strong free-throw shooting and forcing turnovers to secure the win after trailing at halftime.

added 30 points and No. 21 Southern California beat hot-shooting Wichita State 93-86 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic. The Trojans prevailed despite making just two 3-pointers, relying on their stars, free-throw shooting and a decisive advantage in turnovers.

Wichita State led 45-43 at halftime after hitting seven of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Shockers built an 11-point lead late in the first half before USC rallied to tie it at 43. The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second half before Arenas helped USC gain separation. He scored three baskets during a key stretch, including a jumper following a Wichita State turnover, to help the Trojans build a 75-69 advantage with 6:22 remaining.

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Wichita State continued to battle, pulling to 86-83 on Frison's layup with 58 seconds left. But Rice sank two free throws, and the Shockers missed several late 3-point attempts. Cruise ship worker found floating miles offshore, rescued by Newport Beach fishermen8-year-old Haitian boy placed in federal custody alone after ICE check-in