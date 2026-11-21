The Cougars must get back on track after an embarrassing loss at Colorado last week.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston cougars quarterback Conner Weigman passes the ball in the first quarter against the Houston at Folsom Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMountaineers on the road. There have been some big questions surrounding what happened to Houston against Colorado last week and the scale of that shocking loss that effectively knocked the Cougars out of the College Football Playoff and Big 12 title race. , has struggled this year on the road with a 2-3 mark, and it must beat a powerful West Virginia offense away from home in Morgantown.

Also read What Houston Head Coach Willie Fritz Said About West Virginia

The Cougars have not been as effective on the road compared to the comforts of TDECU Stadium and a win at WVU would bring them to a 3-3 road record overall. Houston enters at 7-3 overall and has to take care of business this time around in order to reach 10 wins. Here are our Houston Cougars on SI staff predictions.

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard rushes against Houston Cougars defensive end Latreveon McCutchin in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt will be a challenge for Houston's defense that has struggled immensely after the bye week to contain Mountaineers sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who had 30 total touchdowns and almost 1000 yards on the ground.

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He also has over 2100 passing yards. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.is also looking for a bounce-back performance after it lost 37-14 at home against Kansas.

I expect the Mountaineers to put up a lot of points and yards and make this a very close game. Coach Rich Rodriguez's team put up 45 on Houston last year in a surprise road win, and it was a problem for defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong then as well. Houston's offense has a chance to go up against the worst defense in the Big 12, and it will put up the most points in a game this year.

The Cougars' offense failed to execute in the third quarter last week and stay consistent, but will this time around through both the air and ground. UH's defense will still find a turnover, and the Cougars will escape with a win on a walk-off field goal. It will be a high-scoring affair, but it is a game that Houston can’t afford to lose.

With West Virginia arguably having the worst defense in the FBS, scoring points shouldn’t be a problem for Conner Weigman and Co. Perhaps Michael Hawkins Jr. doesn’t play, but Houston’s defense will likely struggle. In the end, though, the Cougars will win thanks to a remarkable performance from the whole offense. West Virginia is likely to have a high passing game against the Cougars secondary.

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However Houston will still dominate and control this game with the rushing attack, having over 250 yards on the ground. The Cougars’ defense will limit West Virginia’s chances of scoring, resulting to turnovers committed by the Mountaineers. Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish.

Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.