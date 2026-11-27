Tuesday versus Marquette, No. 2 Virginia gave up a 16-0 run in the first half. It scored just 25 points in the first half. There was a 93-minute rain delay. Thi

gave up a 16-0 run in the first half. It scored just 25 points in the first half. There was a 93-minute rain delay. This was a strange, overly physical and downright mess of a game.

In Virginia's 8-0 start, there has been a cold streak or two. But these Cavaliers keep finding ways to win. That's what great teams do. And they'll have to do it again this morning against Xavier.

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Suiting up once again at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Virginia plays at 11 a.m. for the first time this regular season, on ESPN2. The opponent, once again, is a Big East unit. Nov 13, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory takes a shot during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center.