No. 2 Virginia faces Marquette in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas on November 25. The Cavaliers, led by Ryan Odom and a hiGh-powered offense, aim to extend their perfect 7-0 start against the 4-2 Golden Eagles.

Battle 4 Atlantis Preview

No. 2 Virginia is scheduled to face Marquette in the opening matchup of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament held in The Bahamas on Wednesday, November 25. The Cavaliers enter the contest with a perfect 7-0 record, marking the first period they have started a season 7-0 since beginning 8-0 in the 2022-23 campaign. Marquette arrives at Imperial Arena with a 4-2 record, having recently secured a decisive 106-62 victory over Chicago State on November 22 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tipoff for this highly anticipated neutral-site contest is set for noon and will be televised on ESPN, with additional streaming available at WatchESPN.com. Radio coverage will be provided through the Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports .com, and the official Virginia Sports app.

The Cavaliers are led by second-year head coach Ryan Odom, who has established a remarkable start to his tenure. Odom is the first coach in Virginia history to begin his tenure with a five-win record, surpassing the four-win launch achieved by first coach Henry Lannigan in 1905-06. his overall coaching record stands at 259-133 across 13 seasons, and he holds a 37-6 mark at the University of Virginia. Odom has previously led five different programs, including Virginia, VCU,Utah State, UMBC, and Lenoir-Rhyne,to NCAA Tournament appearances. notably, he coached UMBC to its historic upset of Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the first time a number 16 seed defeated a number 1 seed in the event. His 30 wins in a debut ACC season rank second all-time for a first-year conference head coach.

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Virginia ranks number 2 in the latest AP Poll, their highest placement since December 12,2022,and sits at number 11 in the KenPom.com rankings. The team has been outscoring opponents with a potent offense spearheaded by a group of high-scoring seniors. Junior forward De Ridder leads the squad with 18.4 points per gAme, followed by Sam Lewis at 17.3 points per game, Martin Carrere at 13.4 points per game, and Johann Grünloh at 12.4 points per game. De Ridder and Grünloh also dominate the boards, averaging 7.7 and 7.1 rebounds respectively, while Grünloh leads the team in blocked shots with 3.0 per game. This quartet was also responsible for the majority of Virginia scoring in the 2025-26 season, demonstrating consistent production and depth.

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Marquette is directed by head coach Shaka Smart, who has guided the Golden Eagles through a strong start to the year. The crew recently showcased their offensive capabilities in a dominant performance against Chicago State, with contributions from guard Nigel James Jr. and forward Michael Phillips II. Despite early foul trouble for James in their last game, the team managed to secure a comfortable victory. Virginia holds a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series against Marquette, which dates back to 1974-75. The Cavaliers have won the last three meetings, including two road victories, and have scored 90 or more points in each of the past two encounters. This upcoming game will be the first meeting between the two programs at a neutral site.

The Virginia Standard, which emphasizes humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability, continues to drive the crew culture. Odom has led his teams to conference championship games in four consecutive seasons, including victories at Utah State, VCU, and Virginia. Looking ahead, Virginia will face Xavier on Friday, November 27, also at Imperial Arena in Nassau. that game is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The tournament provides a significant opportunity for both programs to test their skills against top-tier competition before the regular ACC and Massive East seasons fully intensify.