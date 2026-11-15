No. 2 Utah's Devon Dampier putting himself in Heisman conversation with win over No. 22 Arizona

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier started the season as an afterthought in the Heisman Trophy race

“I'm the very relaxed type out there,” Dampier said. “I don't really say too much, but my teammates were coming to me, like, ‘This is your Heisman moment.

'”Dampier started the season as an afterthought in the Heisman Trophy race. The way he's played this season, particularly the past two weeks, has put him among the favorites to have his named called in New York next month. Playing on an undefeated team has certainly helped. , Dampier now has the third-best chance to win the Heisman by most oddsmakers, behind Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah.

Also read Utah Utes Secure 45-39 Victory Over Arizona to Maintain Perfect Record and Playoff Hopes

"His dedication and leadership have been a difference-maker for this team. ” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. Coming off an emotional win over rival BYU in the Holy War, the second-ranked Utes had theAn FAA ground stop on Friday made it so the team couldn't get out of Salt Lake City until Saturday.

The Utes arrived in Tucson a little after noon for a kickoff pushed back three hours until 8:30 p.m. local time. Arizona had won seven straight home games and was coming off a midnight miracle against TCU. The Wildcats also have Noah Fifita, one of the nation's best quarterbacks. Dampier and Fifita traded big plays from opposite sides of the field all night in a game that crossed over into the next day.

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Fifita appeared to have the knockout blow when he hitThe Utes won the game 40-39, extending their winning streak to 16 straight games over two seasons while strengthening their Big 12 championship and “Devon Dampier did Devon,” Scalley said.

“There was no one besides him who was going to have that ball on that last play. ” Dampier has been one of the nation's best dual-threat quarterbacks all season. He's thrown for 2,257 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushed for 582 yards and nine more scores. In the win against BYU, Dampier accounted for four touchdowns and 266 yards of offense in the first Holy War between top-10 teams .

Dampier had a couple of key turnovers against Arizona, but shook those off to rally the Utes to a win, accounting for four touchdowns and 304 yards. His touchdown pass to Whittemore not only was the winning play on a wild night, it solidified his status as a Heisman Trophy favorite.

“I didn't grow up with a lot of attention and now that I'm getting it, I've always prayed for this,” Dampier said. “I guess I prayed for it so much, I kind of expected it at some point to happen.

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