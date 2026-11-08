No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss Live Game Updates and Box Score

Live updates, stats, and box score for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for its biggest test of the season. Kirby Smart and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs head to Oxford for a game with major playoff implications.have won 16 straight home games, but keeping that streak alive will take a complete performance.

With two losses already, Ole Miss has little room for another setback as it enters a defining stretch of SEC play.will need to be at his best tonight. His performance last season helped the Rebels knock off Georgia in January’s Sugar Bowl, but another win will take more than a strong night from the offense.faces a Georgia rushing attack averaging over 200 yards per game. Stopping the run and limiting explosive plays will be key.

Also read Five-Star Recruit Plans Ole Miss Visit For Massive Georgia Showdown

The Rebels need to force Gunner Stockton to make plays with his arm and capitalize on his mistakes. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. For Ole Miss, Saturday offers a chance to turn last week’s bounce back win into something bigger. With 10 teams still mathematically in the SEC title race, both conference and playoff hopes are on the line. The Rebels will need to be ready for a dogfight.

Luke Rouquette is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi studying journalism. He has created short-form sports content for On SI as well as his own personal pages for the past year. Outside of journalism, he enjoys creating content, playing basketball, playing video games, and spending time with friends.