USC stays at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings despite a third loss and must beat Maryland and No. 4 UCLA to keep its at-large hopes alive.

USC remains at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings despite suffering its third loss of the season, a setback against Indiana that usually ends a team's CFP hopes.

The Trojans are 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten and are still within range of the 12-team field, needing several results to break their way over the next few weeks. Making the playoff would require upsets involving teams ranked ahead of USC and regular-season victories over Maryland and No. 4 UCLA. A spot in the Big Ten title game is no longer possible, which could help the Trojans because it removes the chance for another loss.

Also read Maryland QB Malik Washington Listed Questionable for USC Game Amid Knee Injury

USC Seeks Big Ten Playoff Path

USC remains behind UCLA, No. 8 Indiana, No. 13 Oregon and No. 14 Ohio State. All scenarios that put USC in the CFP involve a win over Maryland. The Trojans face the Terrapins at the Coliseum at 3:15 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. USC coach Lincoln Riley remains under pressure near the end of his fifth season in Los Angeles.

He has not made the CFP, and after the Indiana loss he said the program still has room to grow. Riley said the Trojans have shown really good progress and also realize there are areas to improve, adding that the focus right now is getting ready to play Maryland because that is all they can control. Maryland interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has generated goodwill among fans since replacing the fired Mike Locksley.

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He has guided the Terrapins to a 2-1 record, including victories over Purdue and Wisconsin. A Baltimore Sun poll showed 45% of fans who voted felt the team should make Abdul-Rahim the permanent replacement. Maryland is 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten. There is intrigue over which Maryland quarterback will start.

Senior Cardell Williams led the team to a 24-21 victory over Wisconsin while Malik Washington sat out with a left knee injury. Williams was nearly flawless against the Badgers, completing 21 of 23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for two touchdowns. Abdul-Rahim said Washington would start if available, though Washington is listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report.

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Analysis

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, once considered a mobile quarterback, has spent most of this season in the pocket. He has rushed only once over the last two games, a 9-yard loss. For the season, Maiava has logged only 26 carries after running 54 times last season. Riley said part of Maiava's reluctance to run is his mastery of the offense but acknowledged it is an aspect that could be used more.

Riley said he would not be truthful if he did not say that he and Maiava are pushing to find a few opportunities to use his legs in some situations. In its last two losses, against Wisconsin and Indiana, USC made eight trips to the red zone and scored only two touchdowns. Maiava was intercepted at the 1-yard line against the Hoosiers, and the Trojans have had a sustained inability to move the ball past the goal line.

Riley said you have to take what a defense gives you down there. If a team loads up and plays aggressively, you probably have to throw the ball around or take advantage of matchups. If teams are not doing that, then you have to be able to run the football or you are throwing against numbers or odds that are not in your favor.

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The Trojans' secondary will face Maryland receiver Chris Durr, who ranks seventh in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 804, an average of 80.4 per game, and has 29 catches of 10 yards or more. If USC can effectively cover Durr, it can control the flow of the offense. Taking advantage of opportunities and limiting penalties will be important, and USC struggled with both last week.

Team Injury Reports and Availability

On the Big Ten availability report, USC lists wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Corey Simms out with knee injuries, safeties Kendarius Reddick and Trestin Castro out with undisclosed injuries, linebackers Taylor "Taybo" Johnson and Roman Marchetti out with undisclosed injuries and offensive linemen Kilian O'Connor and Hayden Treter out with knee injuries. Linebacker Giancarlo Rufo is doubtful with an undisclosed injury, and defensive end Braylan Shelby is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

USC lists wide receivers Zacharyus Williams and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman and cornerback RJ Sermons as probable with undisclosed injuries. Maryland lists linebacker Zahir Mathis, wide receiver Josiah Teasley, running backs DJ Samuels and Harry Dalton III, defensive back Dontay Joyner with a lower body injury, offensive lineman Trevor Szymanski and tight end Javonte Williams as out with undisclosed injuries.

Running back DeJuan Williams is questionable with a knee injury, quarterback Malik Washington is questionable with a knee injury and offensive lineman Ryan Howerton is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. is probable with an undisclosed injury. Maryland starting right guard Ryan Howerton and running back DeJuan Williams, who has started the last six games, are both questionable alongside Washington.

The Trojans will also want to stay healthy in this game to be at their best when facing No. 4 UCLA in the final game of the Big Ten season next Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Maryland has experienced instability this season and was the first team of the season to fire its head coach when it parted ways with Mike Locksley after eight seasons and 12 consecutive Big Ten losses.

The Terrapins have won their last two games against Purdue and Wisconsin but have otherwise significantly struggled in conference play. USC is expected to win 35-14, with plenty of seniors getting playing time on Senior Day and the Trojans heading into the UCLA game with momentum.