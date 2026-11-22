Riding a nine-game winning streak, No. 17 Boise State will look to cap a perfect regular season in Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12 on Saturday against San Diego Sta

The Broncos have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is an overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in theBoth teams will be on the road next Saturday for the Pac-12’s flex week, which does not count toward the conference standings. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.for the Pac-12 championship game.

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If the Aztecs pull the upset, they’ll be in the Pac-12 title game. I’m certain the Broncos would prefer a rematch with the Aztecs in the championship game, but they can’t worry about that with a The top storyline entering Saturday’s game is the Boise State defense. The Broncos have surrendered 124 total points over the last three games and rank among thein allowing explosive plays.

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San Diego State does not have a big-play offense, but the Aztecs will likely attempt to stretch the field against a Boise State defense that struggles with tackling in space. • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.