The reborn Pac-12’s inaugural championship game is set. No. 17 Boise State (9-2, 6-1) will host San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) for the Pac-12 title on Friday, Dec.

will host San Diego State for the Pac-12 title on Friday, Dec. 4. The game will air nationally on CBS with a 6 p.m. Mountain time kickoff.to the Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium.

San Diego State needed a victory over Boise State to clinch a championship game berth. The Aztecs finished in a tie for second place in the Pac-12 standings with Texas State , which blasted Washington State on Saturday, 42-14. San Diego State defeated the Bobcats on Oct. 3 to get the Pac-12 title game nod. Before the championship game, all eight Pac-12 teams will be in action next Saturday during flex week.

Also read Aztecs stun Boise State with last-second field goal, will play for Pac-12 championship

The Pac-12 completed its seven-game round-robin slate on Saturday. Each team will have a “flex” rematch game next week that will not count toward the conference standings. • Boise State at Colorado State, 4 p.m. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. • Oregon State at Fresno State, 8 p.m. In a video interview posted on Saturday afternoon by Jackson Moore of 247Sports, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said the conference was considering 16 different scenarios based on the results of Saturday’s game.

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“We’ve been very clear about what our north star is going to be, and we’re going to make the decision that—number one—puts Boise State in a position to get to the since they’re our CFP frontrunner right now,” Gould said. “And then number two, get as many teams bowl-eligible as possible so we’re positioned for postseason. Gould has been happy with the reception to the Pac-12’s innovative flex scheduling model.

“It’s been great seeing the fans and the local and national media kind of get behind it, and all the anticipation and creativity around it,” Gould told 247Sports. “So we’re excited about it. ” Earlier on Saturday, Fresno State held on for a 49-42 home victory over Colorado State . BOB LUNDEBERG Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI.

An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.