The Trojans make their case for the College Football Playoff and end the Bruins’ hopes as Waymond Jordan scores 3 TDs in a crosstown trouncing at the Rose Bowl.

PASADENA — UCLA football was the team of destiny with hotshot coach Bob Chesney. USC disappointed, as Lincoln Riley navigated criticism. But on a day in which Los Angeles felt like the upside down, the narratives surrounding the crosstown rivalry, fittingly, flipped.

As the city quaked and shaked, the Bruins crashed and burned, while Riley cooled his hot seat as No. 15 USC dominated No. 9 UCLA 45-10 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. With the Bruins controlling their Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes, the Trojans played spoiler.

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USC running back Waymond Jordan rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while the Trojans totaled 228 rushing yards, more than any opponent has gained UCLA’s defense. Jayden Maiava threw for 179 yards and one touchdown. The Trojans converted 9 of 13 third-downs It was an uncharacteristic outing for UCLA’s defense, which entered Saturday leading the Big Ten in turnovers and yards allowed per game. The Bruins’ offense didn’t do its defense any favors.