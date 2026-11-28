What’s at stake, injuries, who’s better, key matchups to watch, TV info and our beat writers’ final score predictions for Saturday afternoon’s crosstown battle.

Linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo of the UCLA Bruins pressures quarterback Jayden Maiava of the USC Trojans in the first half of a NCAA Football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

OUT: QB Nico Iamaleava , WR Mikey Matthews , WR Jonah Smith , EDGE Ryan McCulloch , DL Ashton Sanders , WR Jalen Saint Paul , OL Hall Schmidt ; DOUBTFUL: LB Jalen Woods ; QUESTIONABLE: QB Ty Dieffenbach , OL Sam Yoon OUT: WR Terrell Anderson , WR Corey Simms , S Kendarius Reddick , S Trestin Castro , S Isaiah Rubin , LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson , LB Roman Marchetti , OL Kilian O’Connor , OL Hayden Treter , meaning it no longer is in position for a first-round bye or home-field advantage in the postseason tournament.

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However, the Bruins still control their destiny to make the Big Ten championship game and the 12-team playoff. They can also set a program record for wins in a single-season if they defeat USC. —The Trojans have been inconsistent, particularly in Big Ten games, and a win against a rival has the power to change the complexion of the season.