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Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner shoots over Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Columbus, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Tyler Tanner scored 20 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 41 seconds to play, and No. 14 Vanderbilt remained unbeaten with a 72-66 win over Ohio State on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes were looking for their first win over a ranked team this season and led 57-50 with 5:40 to go. After freshman LJ Smith gave Ohio State a 66-65 lead with a 3-pointer, Vanderbilt tied it on Tanner's free throw with 1:28 left.

Also read Vanderbilt Basketball at Ohio State: Game Central Rundown, TV Information

The Commodores got the ball back after Amare Bynum came up empty on a drive for the Buckeyes, and Tanner converted a tough midrange shot after a timeout to snap a 66-all tie. Bynum went hard to the rim to try to tie the game, but his dunk attempt went high off the rim and was grabbed by Bing. Glass made a pair of free throws then T.O. Barrett made two more to close out the game.

Justin Pippen led Ohio State with a season-high 22 points. He was 7 for 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. John Mobley Jr. added 21 for Ohio State while Smith added eight points off the bench. Ohio State led 31-29 at the half thanks to a 3-pointer by Mobley with 18.1 seconds left.

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That capped an opening 20 minutes that had eight lead changes.2 COTA bus drivers killed, several injured in crash near Ohio State Fairgrounds Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 214 into law Tuesday, changing Ohio gun laws so mufflers, suppressors and sawed-off rifles are no longer considered "dangerous ordinances.

"Ticket prices down ahead of Ohio State-Michigan game as Buckeye morale dipsCOTA drivers held a candlelight vigil at the East 11th Ave crash site after bus operators Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60, were killed. Police say a bus left its lane, hit a parked bus; nine hurt. Columbus police need help ID’ing a suspect in a Holt Road robbery/assault.

A slender Black man with braided hair stole cash from a worker at a business in the 1600 block, then attacked him while fleeing Nov. 20.