No. 14 Tennessee hosted No. 2 Michigan State at Food City Center on Tuesday night. This was a game that was featured on ESPN 2 as one of the many elite contests

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Miles Rubin rebounds the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat Food City Center on Tuesday night. This was a game that was featured on ESPN 2 as one of the many elite contests of the day. Tennessee struck first when Jalen Haralson found DeWayne Brown II in the paint for two. After several empty possessions, Jordan Scott nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Spartans up 6-2 before the first media timeout.

Also read Michigan State Tops No. 2 Ranking Ahead of Critical Road Win Against Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee committed a few turnovers early and went on a scoring drought of nearly five minutes. Meanwhile, the Spartans stretched their lead to 10 at the 13:11 mark. Juke Harris pulled the Vols within seven, 16-9, with a 3-pointer at the 11:09 mark. It was Tennessee’s first make in five tries from deep; the Spartans had already hit three.

Shortly after, Brown picked up his second foul, sending Jeremy Fears Jr. to the line for two. Terrence Hill Jr. drained a 3-pointer to cut Michigan State’s lead to 18-14 with 8:41 left in the first half. Tennessee stayed within striking distance as the Spartans struggled offensively, scoring mostly at the free-throw line. A Tyler Lundblade 3-pointer with 4:45 left in the half sparked a Vols run.

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Miles Rubin followed with a layup to make it 23-21 for Michigan State, and Hill tied the game on a turnaround jumper with under three minutes to go. Dai Dai Ames then attacked the lane to give Tennessee the lead with 1:55 left. With Michigan State cold, Tennessee made its late first-half trips count.

Braedan Lue scored in the paint to extend the run to 11-0 and give the Vols a four-point lead, as the Spartans went nearly four minutes without a shot. Fears again got to the line for two. Closely guarded by Tennessee, he scored all eight of his first-half points on free throws. The Vols went into halftime up 27-25, holding the Spartans without a field goal over the final 5:02.

Michigan State made just one of its last 11 shots and shot 25% for the half. Rubin opened the second-half scoring off a Haralson assist. Hill followed with a 3-pointer, and a Rubin dunk stretched the lead to 34-25 and brought Food City Center to its feet. Harris then drained another 3-pointer to push the lead to 12, forcing a Spartans timeout.

Tennessee kept cooking after the timeout. Brown found Rubin for a slam, giving him his 10th point of the night. Michigan State, however, remained cold, going 0-for-7 in the half by the under-16 media timeout. The Vols played their best defense of the young season and made life tough on the Spartans.

Cam Ward finally hit a field goal for Michigan State with 15:03 left, the Spartans’ first since the 5:02 mark of the first half. Tennessee stayed disciplined on defense, fighting through screens and boxing out on the boards. On offense, the Vols attacked the paint and took threes when they had decent looks. Troy Henderson’s 3-pointer with 11:41 to go gave Tennessee a 15-point lead, but Carlos Medlock Jr. answered shortly after with a 3-pointer of his own.

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Tennessee kept Fears and Michigan State in check, though the Spartans kept finding points at the charity stripe. Meanwhile, a Vols drought let Michigan State creep back within single digits with 7:14 to go. Tennessee went 5:58 without scoring before a Brown free throw snapped the drought with 5:43 left. The Vols kept attacking the paint, where Brown and Rubin showed good chemistry.

Brown found Rubin for a dunk with 4:07 left as Tennessee did all it could to hold off the Spartans. Michigan State remained mediocre from the field but kept chipping away at the free-throw line. The only way Fears could score was by getting to the line. That is evidently his game, and it got him all 16 points on the night.

Rubin continued to make his mark on the game. He was solid on the defensive end as a rim protector and on the boards. He also went to the free-throw line to give the Vols a 53-46 lead with 2:52 to go. Ames then put the Vols up nine with a fadeaway as the shot clock expired.

Tennessee twisted the dagger when Brown converted an and-one to give the Vols a 12-point lead with 1:31 to go. The Vols closed this one out by playing fantastic defense and doing what it took on offense to upset the Spartans. The final score of the game was 61-46 in favor of Tennessee. Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014.

A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.