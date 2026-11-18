Tennessee was a more connected team four days after struggling with Tennessee State. The Vols went on a 23-2 run and held No. 2 Michigan State to 9-of-50 shooti

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II reacts after scoring against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect What Tennessee men’s basketball did over four days was a surprise to many. After the Vols struggled to beatabout the way his team played. The Vols went back to the lab, received the scout on Michigan State and went to work.. Tennessee held the Spartans to 18% shooting, 9-of-50 from the field, which Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said was the lowest offensive output of his career.

Also read Can Tennessee Basketball Stop Michigan State Star Jeremy Fears Jr.?

“That’s a North American record for me,” Izzo said. “It’s the history of Tom Izzo. That’s 32 years. That’s the lowest offensive output ever.

So we set a record after we just set a record for making 18 threes. ” Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Michigan State hit three early 3-pointers and led 14-4 less than seven minutes in.

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The Spartans still led 23-16 after a Cameron Ward fast-break dunk with 5:02 left in the first half. Tennessee scored the next 11 points to close the half. Tyler Lundblade hit a 3-pointer, Miles Rubin scored inside, Terrence Hill Jr. tied it at 23 and baskets from Dai Dai Ames and Braedan Lue put the Vols in front. Two Jeremy Fears Jr. free throws sent it to halftime at 27-25.

The Vols then opened the second half with 12 straight points. Rubin had a jumper and two dunks, and Hill and Juke Harris each hit 3-pointers. Tennessee went up 39-25 with 16:38 left, which made it a 23-2 run that spanned both halves. Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Miles Rubin goes to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“Actually, the last two days, as we told them, we’ve had two great days of preparation,” Barnes said.

“I really do think because of the respect that we have as a staff for Michigan State basketball, we point blank told them the way they play is how we’re supposed to play. We used a lot of clips showing them being elite in so many different areas. ” Tennessee worked in practice to simulate Michigan State’s middle ball screen, with the goal of keeping Fears out of the lane.

Fears went 0-of-3 from the field and got all 16 of his points at the free throw line. Michigan State made three field goals in the second half on 26 attempts. Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo speaks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Barnes has been pushing to get Rubin and DeWayne Brown II more touches, and Tennessee attempted several lobs to the rim Tuesday. The intent was definitely there, as well as the vision from Hill and the other guards. There is still work to be done there, but it was great to see. Rubin finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on 6-of-8 shooting.

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Brown went 6-of-6 from the field for 14 points and seven rebounds. His and-one with 1:31 left put the Vols up 12, and Michigan State didn’t score after the 2:52 mark.

“I feel like our team was just trusting us tonight,” Rubin said. “I feel like we’re a lot more connected and brought together since the last game. I feel like coach has been harping on us to be tougher, go rebound the ball, be connected on defense, know where we’re going. And because of that, I feel like it was able to be open for me and DB to go get ours.

And then everybody else came around and got theirs too as well. ” Barnes said the win is a starting point. Tennessee can't afford to take one step forward and two steps back as he mentioned. Tuesday night could be the start of an earlier turnaround than many expected.

“It’s just a start. We’ve got to build on it,” Barnes said.

“Like I told them, the best part for me was I have it on film now, what we can do, and I expect it every day. ”Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.