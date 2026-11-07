No. 14 LSU vs. No. 5 Alabama Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Box Score and Highlights

It's the ultimate SEC showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, taking the stage at Tiger Stadium for an early November matchup. The aftern

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's the ultimate SEC showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide, taking the stage at Tiger Stadium for an early November matchup. The afternoon game will bring a highly anticipated matchup to Baton Rouge, with both 6-2 teams playing with a win-or-go-home mentality. To have a major shot at the playoffs, it's about the marquee wins this month - starting with a top-ranked SEC rival.

Also read LSU Could Find a Huge Advantage After Alabama's First Injury Report

This year's Tiger vs. Tide face-off will be the 63rd and final annual game as the team's permanent opponents have moved around in the conference, giving both competitors the last chance at a lasting impression. The Crimson Tide has recently held the advantage over the Bayou Bengals, winning 15 of the last 20 games the SEC rivals have played.

But as Lane Kiffin continues his takeover in Baton Rouge, highlighted by top-tier transfer portal talent, Alabama will face a different program this time around. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

Advertisement

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Now that he has the talent on both sides of the ball to be able to control Alabama, there's another added layer ot the high-stakes matchup. For both teams to paint the perfect playoff picture, they must hold onto key momentum during the game and shine in one of the biggest spotlights that this season has presented for both LSU and Alabama.

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBrooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together.

She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.