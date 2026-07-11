Tennessee upsets No. 6 Kentucky 34-6, boosts CFP hopes

Tennessee defeated No. 6 Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7, 2026, forcing three turnovers and scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to improve to 7-2 and snap Kentucky's six-game winning streak.

Tennessee defeated No. 6 Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7, 2026, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play.

Kentucky also fell to 7-2 and 4-2 in conference play. The win snapped Kentucky's six-game winning streak. The result significantly alters the College Football Playoff landscape for both programs. Tennessee came in ranked No. 13, while Kentucky was No. 6.

Also read Tennessee Volunteers Set to Face No. 6 Kentucky in Homecoming Showdown

Tennessee Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

The Wildcats' path to the playoff just got more difficult. Losing to Tennessee takes away any margin for error they might have had. The Volunteers are very much alive in the CFP race. Tennessee's offense took control in the final period after holding a narrow 13-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Volunteers turned a Kentucky fumble into a touchdown. Kentucky failed to convert a crucial fourth-and-1 at midfield on the ensuing drive. It took just two plays for Tennessee to score again. This quick response extended their lead to three touchdowns and effectively sealed the game.

Tennessee scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away. The defense stood tall throughout the contest. They recorded eight tackles for loss and forced three critical turnovers. Kentucky entered the game with one of the best turnover margins in the nation and the best in the SEC. That statistical advantage did not hold up against Tennessee's aggressive defense.

Out of ten offensive drives for the Wildcats, three ended on punts. Two drives ended on turnovers on downs. Two others ended on fumbles. One drive ended on an interception.

Advertisement

Kentucky only managed to score two field goals in the entire contest. Their inability to sustain drives or protect the ball proved fatal to their playoff hopes. Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 16 of 21 passes for 140 yards in the first half. He found success over the middle all game.

This success often came when his offensive line provided him with enough time. He hit Kenny Darby for a significant 33-yard catch-and-run. Minchey also connected with Willie Rodriguez for a 38-yard pass to get into the Volunteers' territory. Rodriguez was a major target all night.

Darby was also frequently targeted by Minchey. However, Kentucky could not convert these drives into consistent points. The defense forced Kentucky to settle for field goals or turn the ball over. This lack of scoring efficiency allowed Tennessee to control the pace of the game.

Volunteers Control Second Half

Tennessee running back Daune Morris broke through for a 66-yard touchdown run up the middle in the first quarter. That play put the Volunteers up 7-0 with 56 seconds left in the quarter. Otherwise, the run game was relatively quiet in the first half. Morris' run accounted for most of Tennessee's 109 rushing yards in the first half.

DeSean Bishop finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He capped a drive with a five-yard touchdown run. This score made the lead 27-6. He added another five-yard touchdown run.

This second score gave the Volunteers a commanding 34-6 lead. Tennessee chewed up 5:22 off the clock on that final drive. Early in the game, both teams moved the ball but stalled. They settled for field goals or punts.

Penalties and missed execution on key plays repeatedly killed drives. Head coach Josh Heupel used quarterback Faizon Brandon in some short-yardage situations. On Brandon's first snap, a third-and-2 in the first quarter, he handed off to DeSean Bishop for a four-yard gain and a first down. Brandon later converted a third-and-2 with a 29-yard run to the Kentucky 23.

He also entered in the fourth quarter and flipped a pop pass to Mike Matthews. Matthews took it around the left end for a 24-yard touchdown. This score created a 20-6 cushion with 13:34 to play. Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane intercepted Minchey on a deep pass in the end zone.

This interception occurred with 6:43 to go in the first quarter. It was Minchey's second interception of the season. It was Lane's fourth interception of the year. The defense created early momentum that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Arion Carter recorded the first sack of the night early in the second quarter. Daevin Hobbs sacked Minchey again on the next play. A holding call on Qua Moss negated the sack. The penalty gave the Wildcats an automatic first down instead of fourth-and-long.

Advertisement

Kentucky turned that drive into a 43-yard Adam Zouagui field goal. George MacIntyre finally connected on a long pass to Radarious Jackson. The reception was for 36 yards with 9:28 to go in the second quarter. The drive stalled, ending in a 48-yard Cooper Ranvier field goal.

The score made it 10-3 at that point in the game. Qua Moss forced a Jovantae Barnes fumble. Kayin Lee recovered the loose ball. Tennessee could not capitalize on the turnover.

Kentucky Struggles to Score

Minchey found success over the middle all game. He hit Kenny Darby for a 33-yard catch-and-run. Kentucky got to the seven-yard line and settled for a field goal. This made it a 10-6 Tennessee lead going into halftime.

Tennessee received the second-half kickoff and drove for a 39-yard Ranvier field goal. This score made it 13-6. On the drive, Brandon converted a third-and-2 with a 29-yard run to the Kentucky 23. DaSaahn Brame left the game after being injured on an incomplete pass in the end zone.

The Volunteers and Wildcats traded empty possessions for much of the third quarter. Tennessee also lost defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby to an apparent lower-body injury. The game remained tight until the defensive stands in the fourth quarter. The Volunteers used their defense to shut down Kentucky's offense completely.

With 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Moss strip-sacked Minchey. Mariyon Dye recovered the fumble. It was Minchey's second turnover of the game. This turnover gave the Volunteers the ball in great field position.

Brandon entered and flipped a pop pass to Mike Matthews. Matthews took it around the left end for a 24-yard touchdown. This score created a 20-6 cushion with 13:34 to play. The defense stood tall on the ensuing drive.

Defense Seals Victory for Vols

Arion Carter sacked Minchey on fourth-and-2 near midfield. This sack forced a turnover on downs. MacIntyre followed with a 34-yard completion to Staley. The Vols forced three turnovers and held the Wildcats to two field goals as DeSean Bishop rushed for two touchdowns.

Tennessee had eight tackles for loss and forced three turnovers. Kentucky came into the game with one of the best turnover margins in the country. The Vols used motivation from the fact that Alabama, a team they had beaten by 16 points a few weeks ago, was ranked No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff poll. This was the second signature victory Tennessee has gotten this season.

Its loss to South Carolina two weeks ago was a difficult part of the playoff formula.